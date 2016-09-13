UNC lacrosse’s Joe Breschi enjoying his victory lap

North Carolina men’s lacrosse head coach Joe Breschi says he’s found a secret weapon to help him with recruiting: Roy Williams.
Speaking last week at the Durham Sports Club, Breschi recounted how Williams helped him sign a future Tar Heel after asking the North Carolina men’s basketball coach if he could bring the prospect and his mother to the Smith Center to watch a practice.
Not only did Williams agree, “he did a lot of homework,” Breschi said. “Roy came over and spoke with him for 20 minutes. He knew all about him. He knew his school, that he was a midfielder; he knew how many goals he had scored.”
After that, as each Tar Heel basketball player finished his shoot-around, he came by to introduce himself and greet the lacrosse prospect and his mother.
“We didn’t make it back to my office before he committed to Carolina,” Breschi said.
The cooperation within the UNC athletic department has been one of the best things about returning to his alma mater to coach, Breschi said. The Tar Heels achieved perfect synergy last spring, when both the UNC men’s and women’s teams won NCAA championships on back-to-back days in Philadelphia.
Before the women’s game, the UNC men’s team lined the exit of the teams’ hotel to send off the women with their encouragement. The women reciprocated by foregoing a chartered flight home to stay an extra day to cheer on the men.
Breschi has been on a victory lap since his unseeded team upset No. 1-ranked Maryland, 14-13, in overtime to earn the program’s fifth NCAA national championship.
“The best team didn’t necessarily win it, but the team with the best chemistry did,” he said. “Some people call it the greatest national championship game in history. It certainly was the greatest game I’ve been part of.”
For Breschi, it’s clear that all his players bought into the program after a “come to Jesus” meeting following a 14-9 loss at the University of Massachusetts.
“They learned to play for the name on the front of the jersey instead of the name on the back,” Breschi said.
After that, the Tar Heels won five of their last seven regular-season games, including a televised 17-15 win against Notre Dame in Kenan Stadium, which was the win Breschi believes earned North Carolina a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
North Carolina (12-6) became the first unseeded team, let alone the first with six losses, to win the NCAA men’s lacrosse championship.
“Anytime you win a national championship, there’s excitement surrounding the program,” Breschi said. “The alumni and friends of the program are thrilled. For the players, it’s all about confidence and getting to the next level. ... It helps with recruiting. It helps with every aspect of the program.”
