Sports Notebook: Batts named head basketball coach at Carrboro

Justin Batts named basketball coach at Carrboro High
Justin Batts, a former head coach at Charlotte 4A Hough has been named the new basketball head coach at Carrboro High School.
Batts coached Hough to 45 wins in his last two years at the Mecklenburg County school before leaving in 2014 to attend graduate school at Virginia Commonwealth. After obtaining his master’s degree from VCU, Batts worked as an assistant in 2015-16 at West Brunswick under Eric Davis, helping the Trojans finish 19-8.
A UNC Wilmington grad, Batts started his coaching career under Davis as his assistant at Huntersville Hopewell, working there three years before becoming the first head coach at Hough when it opened in 2010.
In his four seasons at Hough, Batts led the Huskies to a 57-50 cumulative record and two playoff appearances, including a 22-6 record and the school’s first MECKA 4A Conference basketball championship in his last year there.
Tigers start year as state’s No. 1 team in cross-country
Chapel Hill girls’ cross-country team is the new No. 1 for all high school and prep classifications in North Carolina, according to the latest Saucony Flo 50 rankings. Long time rival Cardinal Gibbons is No. 2 in the ratings. The Chapel Hill boys are rated No. 8 in the state.
The Tigers ran with a will Sept. 3 in the Jungle Run Invitational at South View High School, where the girls won with 39 points, compared to runner-up Laney’s 65. CHHS senior Clare McNamara, in third place individually (18:45.17) led a Tiger contingent of juniors Anna Stouffer and Madi Marvin and sophomores Lilly Crook and Maggie Springer – all of whom scored in the top 15 of the race.
Chapel Hill finished second behind R.J. Reynolds in the boys’ 5K Jungle Run, with junior Nat Romaine (16:18.7) finishing in ninth place and senior Eric Vanderford, junior Ryan Combs, senior Ben Campbell and junior Eli Turner all scoring in the top 25 for 78 points, just 11 behind RJR.
Bread & Butter lead Carrboro Co-Rec Softball league
Barely two weeks into the Carrboro Co-Rec Softball season, Bread & Butter is the only undefeated team in the league. B&B defeated Dingos by a 14-2 score last Tuesday to improve to 4-0.
Fightin’ Squids lost 17-1 to spring champion Hickory Tavern in the first week of the fall season, but then won three straight. Both teams were 3-1 after Hickory Tavern defeated Ghost Riders 21-7 and Fightin’ Squids collected a forfeit from Power of 2 last Tuesday
Friday night football
Sunday editions of The Chapel Hill News goes to press before Friday’s games are played. For coverage, see newsobserver.com or Wednesday’s edition of The News.
