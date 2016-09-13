A Race to Remember at Galloway Ridge

If there’s one thing runners love about a road race, it’s a downhill finish, where gravity carries smiling participants effortlessly toward cheering friends, family and supporters.
But maybe it was only appropriate that breathless finishers had to go up a short but unexpected incline over their final strides in the Chatham Alzheimer’s NC 5K Run / Walk at Fearrington Village’s Galloway Ridge retirement community last Saturday morning.
It was a fitting final reminder for everyone of just how tough life’s final strides can be for the growing numbers afflicted by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia – and just how important is the support from family members, nursing aides and other caregivers.
Pat Richardson, the race director and Galloway Ridge’s communications and community relations director, said all proceeds from the sixth annual run / walk will stay in North Carolina to support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. It’s a need keenly felt in central and eastern North Carolina, where so many communities rank so highly for retiring and relocating seniors.
Navigating the race course’s ups and downs with relative ease was overall winner José Aguirre, 16, of Sanford (18:20.53), followed by Ryan O’Mara (18:34.76) and César Yanes, 16 (19:40.26).
“The course felt long, because I wasn’t sure which way to go at first, but then I saw the arrows,” said Aguirre, who also plays soccer for Lee High School. “The humidity was rough, too, though.”
Meredith Bazemore (20:44.29), age 40, topped the ladies’ podium, with Margot Francini, 13, in second place (23:10.28), and Heather Bohl, 25, of Fuquay-Varina (23:26.92) rounding out the top three.
“The course was good. I love it out here,” said Bazemore, who often trains on the tree-lined roads of Fearrington Village and Galloway Ridge. “There’s not a lot of shade on the main road, but back in the neighborhoods, it’s beautiful.”
Well out in front, Bazemore paced off the male runners.
“I was just chasing the group in front of me,” she said. “I caught a couple of them, and then they caught me back.”
“It’s a good turnout, and I live so close, and I love running out here,” she added. The people are always nice, and everyone’s in such a good mood.”
Richardson said the real winners on the day were those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers.
“Last year, we raised $34,000 for Alzheimer’s North Carolina,” Richardson said, proudly, adding they hope to raise $20,000 from this year’s event.
“A lot of that comes from sponsors; they do really well. Also, we have a lot of teams that raised a lot of money. We have the team from Carolina Meadows and (the team) from the Carolina Preserve. Then there’s Pamlico Partners, which is Galloway Ridge’s team.”
Richardson stressed not enough support is directed into Alzheimer’s research.
“There are not enough research dollars relative to other diseases like Cancer, ALS and AIDS,” she said. “Every disease needs research dollars, but we’re at the tail end of that, but Alzheimer’s is ranked sixth in terms of terminal illnesses. And because it affects the mind while the body is fine, it’s a completely different kind of disease. ...
“A lot of our supporters have been affected by it – either their spouses or parents, but sometimes someone at their church or a co-worker.”
According to www.alz.org/nc one in nine people over 65 – that’s 5.4 million seniors – currently have Alzheimer’s, and the numbers will escalate rapidly in coming years as the baby boom generation surpasses 65. By 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer's disease may nearly triple.
While these numbers paint a bleak prospect, Richardson was pleased by higher numbers on hand this past Saturday.
“Last year, we ended up with 192 (runners), but we started with 150 pre-registered,” she said. “This year, we already started with one more pre-registered than the total we had registered last year.”
Participants found different ways to recognize those impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia. For example, Beth Arndt and others wore angels’ wings to pay tribute to the angelic generosity of the support staff at Galloway Ridge.
“These wings are to honor the companions,” Arndt said. “They represent the angels, the nurses’ aides who work here at Galloway.”
Carolina Meadows’ Whitney Harris said a contingent from that retirement community wore day-glo T-shirts.
“We had everybody dressing in different colored t-shirts to represent the fact that no two families have the same experience with Alzheimer’s,” Harris explained. “It’s easy to use that label on everybody with Alzheimer’s, but we wanted to reflect the diversity of the disease.”
“In terms of our total number of (Carolina Meadows) runners and walkers, it was 47 registered,” Harris added. “That’s all Carolina Meadows staff, and our goal was $1,500, which we met, and we also had some families out who are affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. They came to support us, and next year our goal is to involve more members of the ‘Green,’ which is our memory care unit, and have as many family members and residents participate as we can.”
Next up on Galloway Ridge’s activity calendar will be a Day of Service event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, on Jan. 16, 2017.
“For that day we always pick a charity and do a Day of Service for them,” Richardson said. “We’ll put out a request to the non-profits in Chatham County in a couple weeks.”
Money raised then just might help conquer that uphill climb facing some of North Carolina’s aging community and level the ground just a bit.
To donate
Those who didn’t take part in last weekend’s events but still wish to donate to the fight against Alzheimer’s can go to www.alz.org/nc for more information.
Comments