Orange improves to 4-0, inches into N.C.’s top 10

Orange has staked its claim to having the best high school football team in the area, earning a spot in Associated Press Top 10.
The Panthers debuted in the AP’s statewide poll last week at No. 10, the only team in Orange, Chatham or Durham County to make the list. They looked every bit the part of a top team last Friday, when they scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a 48-0 victory at winless Burlington Cummings.
The blowout, coming four days after a sluggish performance in a 14-0 win against Riverside, boosted Orange to 4-0 on the season.
Playing the previous Monday in a game postponed because of Tropical Storm Hermine, Orange’s only touchdowns came on a 45-yard interception return by cornerback Alex Long and a 46-yard punt return by Payton Wilson.
Last Friday’s game was far different. Seven different Panthers scored TDs –– four rushing, two passing and another on a punt return. They started the second quarter with a running clock.
Jackson Schmid threw touchdown passes of 58 yards to Cody Evans and for 63 yards to Kendall Whitted, and Payton Wilson scored on a punt return.
Eleven different Panthers carried the ball at least once, combining for 246 yards on just 16 rushes. Jaylin Jones scored on his only carry, a 46-yard TD run, and Orange got one rushing touchdown apiece from Ryan Puckett, junior Marvante Beasley and sophomore Morgan Paschal.
Orange head coach Pat Moser, who guided Graham to a state title before heading to Orange, and who still resides within about a mile of Cummings, said “it was a lot of fun” to play a game in Alamance County again.
In other football games involving area teams last Friday ...
▪ Southeast Raleigh had a big night at Chapel Hill, winning 48-7. The Bulldogs (2-2) jumped out to a 28-point lead in the first quarter and by night’s end had seven touchdowns – five on plays of at least 24 yards or off Tiger turnovers. Southeast gained 203 yards on the ground with 28 rushes.
“We’re going to go through a lot of growing pains,” Chapel Hill (1-3) coach Issac Marsh said. “Southeast Raleigh has a great program, and the team we faced tonight was a strong ball program, and that’s what we need to face in order for us to get better.”
Chapel Hill’s TD came on a 25-yard pass from Alec Stough to Caleb Colson in the fourth quarter.
▪ East Chapel Hill (1-3), which had struggled to score in its first three games, notched three touchdowns in a 35-22 loss to Bartlett Yancey (1-2), an old rival from the Wildcats’ days in the Five-County 3A Conference.
▪ Northwood picked up its second big win in a row, defeating Carrboro by a 43-7 score in a game played in Pittsboro. After scoring 27 points total in its first two games, Northwood has totaled 90 in its last two.
▪ In Hillsborough, Cedar Ridge lost for the first time this season, 20-3 to 4A Riverside. The contest was marred by a fight near the Pirates’ bench in the final minute, causing an abrupt end to the game with 38 seconds left on the clock. Three players from each team were ejected.
Both teams came into this week awaiting word on their fate from the N.C. High School Athletics Association. NCHSAA rules state that any team with three or more players ejected for fighting will be barred from the post-season playoffs.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
(all kick off at 7 p.m.)
Carrboro (0-4) home vs. Northern Vance (2-2)
Cedar Ridge (3-1) at cardinal Gibbons (4-0)
East Chapel Hill (1-3) at Chapel Hill (1-3)
Orange (4-0) vs. Western Guilford (1-3)
Northwood (2-2) has Friday off and next plays Sept. 23 at home against Lee Senior
Comments