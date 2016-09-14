Chapel Hill: Sports

September 14, 2016 4:34 PM

High School football this week

All game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Always check with the school first.

From staff reports

Thursday

Ravenscroft at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

N&O Game of the Week: No. 9 Rocky Mount at No. 21 J.H. Rose

N&O top 25

No. 1 Middle Creek hosts Panther Creek

No. 2 Wake Forest, open date.

No. 3 D.H. Conley at West Craven, 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Pinecrest hosts No. 19 Southern Lee, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Garner at Southeast Raleigh

No. 6 Heritage, open date.

No. 7 Orange hosts Western Guilford

No. 8 Durham Hillside at Halifax County (Va.), 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Rocky Mount at No. 21 Greenville Rose

No. 10 Southern Nash hosts Tarboro

No. 11 West Johnston at Rolesville

No. 12 Cardinal Gibbons hosts Cedar Ridge

No. 13 Raleigh Sanderson hosts Durham Jordan

No. 14 Fuquay-Varina at Raleigh Athens Drive

No. 15 Raleigh Millbrook, open date.

No. 16 Raleigh Wakefield hosts No. 24 Durham Riverside

No. 17 Lee Senior, open date.

No. 18 Bunn at Louisburg, 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Southern Lee at No. 4 Pinecrest, 7:30 p.m.

No. 20 Wilson Fike hosts South Granville, 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Greenville Rose hosts No. 9 Rocky Mount

No. 22 Clayton at East Wake

No. 23 Green Hope at Apex Friendship

No. 24 Durham Riverside at No. 16 Raleigh Wakefield

No. 25 Triton at Gray’s Creek

Area games

Albemarle at Chatham Central

Apex at Cary

Bartlett Yancey at Granville Central, 7:30 p.m.

Beddingfield at Nash Central

C.B. Aycock at Corinth Holders, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Terry Sanford

Currituck County at Hunt

East Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill

Eastern Wayne at West Carteret, 7:30 p.m.

Greene Central at Farmville Central, 7:30 p.m.

Franklinton at Oxford Webb

Hobbton at Wake Christian

Kinston at Southern Wayne

Jordan-Matthews at Providence Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Knightdale at Harnett Central

Lumberton at Overhills

North Moore at West Montgomery

Northern Durham at Southern Durham

Northern Nash at Goldsboro

Northern Vance at Carrboro, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Halifax at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

Pamlico County at Ayden-Grifton

Pasquotank County at North Pitt, 7:30 p.m.

Person at Enloe

Princeton at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount Prep at Kestrel Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Rosewood at South Lenoir

Smithfield-Selma at North Johnston, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.

South Johnston at Cape Fear

Spring Creek at Southside, 7:30 p.m.

Union Pines at Western Harnett, 7:30 p.m.

Rest of the East

Arendell Parrott at Southampton Academy (Va.)

Ashley at Westover

Aynor (S.C.) at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Christian at Northeast Academy

Camden County at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Cape Hatteras at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.

Croatan at Swansboro, 7:30 p.m.

Booker T. Washington (Va.) at Edenton Holmes, 7:30 p.m.

E.E. Smith at Hoke County

East Bladen at Laney

East Carteret at James Kenan

Fairmont at South Brunswick

Gates County at Mattamuskeet, 7:30 p.m.

Harrells Christian at SouthLake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Havelock at Northside (Jacksonville), 7:30 p.m.

Hobgood Academy at Lawrence Academy

Hoggard at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Jack Britt at Purnell Swett

Jones at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View (S.C.) at South Robeson, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Red Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Manteo at Perquimans, 7:30 p.m.

New Hanover at Scotland County, 7:30 p.m.

North Brunswick at West Brunswick

North Edgecombe at Weldon, 7:30 p.m.

North Lenoir at East Duplin, 7:30 p.m.

Northampton County at Southeast Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Lake Taylor (Va.), 7:30 p.m.

Northside (Pinetown) at Riverside (Williamston), 7:30 p.m.

Pine Forest at Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

Richlands at Dixon, 7:30 p.m.

Sandhills Home School at Village Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Seventy-First at Douglas Byrd

South Creek at North East Carolina Prep, 7:30 p.m.

South View at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe at Bertie, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Onslow at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Topsail at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Roanoke Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

