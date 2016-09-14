High School football this week

All game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Always check with the school first.
Thursday
Ravenscroft at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
N&O Game of the Week: No. 9 Rocky Mount at No. 21 J.H. Rose
N&O top 25
No. 1 Middle Creek hosts Panther Creek
No. 2 Wake Forest, open date.
No. 3 D.H. Conley at West Craven, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Pinecrest hosts No. 19 Southern Lee, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Garner at Southeast Raleigh
No. 6 Heritage, open date.
No. 7 Orange hosts Western Guilford
No. 8 Durham Hillside at Halifax County (Va.), 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 Rocky Mount at No. 21 Greenville Rose
No. 10 Southern Nash hosts Tarboro
No. 11 West Johnston at Rolesville
No. 12 Cardinal Gibbons hosts Cedar Ridge
No. 13 Raleigh Sanderson hosts Durham Jordan
No. 14 Fuquay-Varina at Raleigh Athens Drive
No. 15 Raleigh Millbrook, open date.
No. 16 Raleigh Wakefield hosts No. 24 Durham Riverside
No. 17 Lee Senior, open date.
No. 18 Bunn at Louisburg, 7:30 p.m.
No. 19 Southern Lee at No. 4 Pinecrest, 7:30 p.m.
No. 20 Wilson Fike hosts South Granville, 7:30 p.m.
No. 21 Greenville Rose hosts No. 9 Rocky Mount
No. 22 Clayton at East Wake
No. 23 Green Hope at Apex Friendship
No. 24 Durham Riverside at No. 16 Raleigh Wakefield
No. 25 Triton at Gray’s Creek
Area games
Albemarle at Chatham Central
Apex at Cary
Bartlett Yancey at Granville Central, 7:30 p.m.
Beddingfield at Nash Central
C.B. Aycock at Corinth Holders, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Terry Sanford
Currituck County at Hunt
East Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill
Eastern Wayne at West Carteret, 7:30 p.m.
Greene Central at Farmville Central, 7:30 p.m.
Franklinton at Oxford Webb
Hobbton at Wake Christian
Kinston at Southern Wayne
Jordan-Matthews at Providence Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Knightdale at Harnett Central
Lumberton at Overhills
North Moore at West Montgomery
Northern Durham at Southern Durham
Northern Nash at Goldsboro
Northern Vance at Carrboro, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Halifax at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Pamlico County at Ayden-Grifton
Pasquotank County at North Pitt, 7:30 p.m.
Person at Enloe
Princeton at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Rocky Mount Prep at Kestrel Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Rosewood at South Lenoir
Smithfield-Selma at North Johnston, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.
South Johnston at Cape Fear
Spring Creek at Southside, 7:30 p.m.
Union Pines at Western Harnett, 7:30 p.m.
Rest of the East
Arendell Parrott at Southampton Academy (Va.)
Ashley at Westover
Aynor (S.C.) at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Christian at Northeast Academy
Camden County at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.
Cape Hatteras at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.
Croatan at Swansboro, 7:30 p.m.
Booker T. Washington (Va.) at Edenton Holmes, 7:30 p.m.
E.E. Smith at Hoke County
East Bladen at Laney
East Carteret at James Kenan
Fairmont at South Brunswick
Gates County at Mattamuskeet, 7:30 p.m.
Harrells Christian at SouthLake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Havelock at Northside (Jacksonville), 7:30 p.m.
Hobgood Academy at Lawrence Academy
Hoggard at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Jack Britt at Purnell Swett
Jones at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View (S.C.) at South Robeson, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Red Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Manteo at Perquimans, 7:30 p.m.
New Hanover at Scotland County, 7:30 p.m.
North Brunswick at West Brunswick
North Edgecombe at Weldon, 7:30 p.m.
North Lenoir at East Duplin, 7:30 p.m.
Northampton County at Southeast Halifax, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Lake Taylor (Va.), 7:30 p.m.
Northside (Pinetown) at Riverside (Williamston), 7:30 p.m.
Pine Forest at Dudley, 7:30 p.m.
Richlands at Dixon, 7:30 p.m.
Sandhills Home School at Village Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Seventy-First at Douglas Byrd
South Creek at North East Carolina Prep, 7:30 p.m.
South View at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m.
SouthWest Edgecombe at Bertie, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Onslow at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Topsail at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Roanoke Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
