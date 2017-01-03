The best in local recreation in 2016 – Randy B. Young

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision Pause

3:05 Highlights: Cary at Green Hope boys basketball

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

0:59 Gov. Cooper signs oath of office

1:49 Sights and sounds from a 2016 snow day in Raleigh

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?

2:18 Tar Heel of the Year: John Kane’s vision continues to transform Raleigh