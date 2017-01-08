Chapel Hill boys, girls swim to wins

It wasn’t a Senior night to remember for Orange and Cedar Ridge at the Orange Sports Plex on Thursday night as both teams fell to Chapel Hill in a quad-swim meet that also featured Northern Vance.
The Chapel Hill girls scored 240 total points, while the men scored 216. Both squads dominated the competition, with only the Orange men coming within 30 points in the head-to-head match-ups.
The Orange male and female squads had a strong showing, defeating both Northern Vance and Cedar Ridge. Northern Vance took third in the girls group, while Cedar Ridge placed third on the men's side.
“The first meet back from break is always tough,” said Chapel Hill coach Steve Riegler. “There were some good swims and it was a good chance to see other teams in the conference before the conference meet.”
Orange coach Mark Alford echoed Riegler’s sentiments about swimming after the holiday break.
“I was pleased with their performance,” said Alford. “Coming off of Christmas, sometimes it’s hard to generate that motivation, but they picked right back up.”
Individually, Chapel Hill won every event on the female side.
They were led by Marissa Tocci, Jaylyn Forest, Federica Groppi. Each girl won two individual events and were part of two relay teams.
Tocci took first in the 50-meter freestyle (26.67) and 100 freestyle (56.71), while also leading the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Forrest took first in the 200 freestyle (2:00.15) and 100 backstroke (1:03.88). She was also part of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Groppi led the pack in the 100 butterfly (1:03.05) and 200 individual relay (2:13.13). She too was part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
The Chapel Hill men took first in every event except the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 breaststroke.
Orange’s Collin Montague took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.81) and 100 freestyle (51.41) while teammate Ben Scott won the 50 freestyle in 22.54.
Chapel Hill’s Ang Li won two events. He won the 100 backstroke in 53.77 and the 200 freestyle in 1:45.48.
“With the level of competition, it’s a lot of having to swim each other and swim their times,” said Riegler. “The other teams aren’t as big or as deep as we are.”
Girls swimming
Chapel Hill High School 81.00 13.00 Cedar Ridge Swim Team
Orange High School 65.00 29.00 Cedar Ridge Swim Team
Vance Aquatic Club Barracudas 50.00 44.00 Cedar Ridge Swim Team
Chapel Hill High School 76.00 18.00 Orange High School
Chapel Hill High School 83.00 11.00 Vance Aquatic Club Barracudas
Orange High School 68.00 26.00 Vance Aquatic Club Barracudas
Individual Results
200 Medley Relay— Marissa Tocci, Uma Knaven, Federica Groppi, Natalie Jones (Chapel Hill) 1:57.05
200 Freestyle— Jaylyn Forrest (Chapel Hill) 2:00.15
200 Individual Relay— Federica Groppi (Chapel Hill) 2:13.13
50 Freestyle— Marissa Tocci (Chapel Hill) 26.67
100 Butterfly— Federica Groppi (Chapel Hill) 1:03.05
100 Freestyle— Marissa Tocci (Chapel Hill) 56.71
500 Freestyle— Uma Knaven (Chapel Hill) 5:20.31
200 Freestyle Relay— Marissa Tocci, Ambika Gaur, Jaylyn Forrest, Emily Trusky (Chapel Hill) 1:46.74
100 Backstroke— Jaylyn Forrest (Chapel Hill) 1:03.88
100 Breaststroke— Natalie Jones (Chapel Hill) 1:15.71
400 Freestyle Relay— Federica Groppi, Jaylyn Forrest, Uma Knaven, Ambika Gaur (Chapel Hill) 3:52.72
Boys swimming
Chapel Hill High School 77.00 17.00 Cedar Ridge Swim Team
Orange High School 63.00 31.00 Cedar Ridge Swim Team
Cedar Ridge Swim Team 57.00 37.00 Vance Aquatic Club Barracudas
Chapel Hill High School 62.00 32.00 Orange High School
Chapel Hill High School 77.00 16.00 Vance Aquatic Club Barracudas
Orange High School 67.00 27.00 Vance Aquatic Club Barracudas
Individual Results
200 Medley Relay— Adam Batson, Andrew Zheng, Ang Li, Jacob Werden (Chapel Hill) 1:43.52
200 Freestyle— Ang Li (Chapel Hill) 1:45.48
200 Individual Relay— Andrew Zheng (Chapel Hill) 2:07.33
50 Freestyle— Ben Scott (Orange) 22.54
100 Butterfly— Adam Batson (Chapel Hill) 53.42
100 Freestyle— Collin Montague (Orange) 51.41
500 Freestyle— Thomas Bretzmann (Chapel Hill) 4:44.68
200 Freestyle Relay— Thomas Bretzmann, Jacob Werden, Nick Pan, Andrew Zheng (Chapel Hill) 1:35.26
100 Backstroke— Ang Li (Chapel Hill) 53.77
100 Breaststroke— Colin Montague (Orange) 1:04.81
400 Freestyle Relay— Ang Li, Adam Batson, Thomas Bretzmann, Beau Brauer (Chapel Hill) 3:22.56
