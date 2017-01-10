What snow? Register now for winter/spring sports events

For all the cold weather of late, most meteorologists in the region are in agreement a general warming trend should envelope the area over the next few months.
As such, the potential for outdoor activities will pop up like daffodils. Here are just a few events.
▪ Registration for Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation winter/spring programs has begun at www.townofchapelhill.org/register or at Parks and Recreation facilities or offices.
▪ Pickleball will be offered at Hargraves Community Center’s Northwood Gym at the Chapel Hill Community Center, and outdoors at the Ephesus Park. Another highlight in the Chapel Hill calendar will be the 28th Dixie Rock climbing competition Feb. 17-18.
▪ Registration for Carrboro Recreation and Parks’ spring programs is ongoing. On Sunday, Feb. 6, kids 7-12 and their parents can participate in their Parent/Child Basketball Shootout. For further information, visit http://www.townofcarrboro.org/275/Recreation-Parks or call 919-918-7364.
▪ Boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to enter the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest Jan. 21 in the St. Thomas More Gymnasium. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with competition beginning at 10 a.m. For information, call (919) 967-3882.
▪ At the YMCA of the Triangle’s Chapel Hill/Carrboro YMCA branch (980 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard), registration is already ongoing for spring soccer beginning in April.
Spring swim lesson sign-ups have begun, and YMCA group fitness classes start on Jan. 14. The YMCA’s free LiveStrong wellness program for cancer survivors begins Jan. 16, which also marks the date to join the YMCA in honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by assembling and delivering care packages and bag lunches to the local homeless community.
For more information, visit the local YMCA website (www.ymcatriangle.org) or call them at 919-442-9622.
▪ New classes are starting in early January at the Orange County Sportsplex, including a masters’ swimming program which caters to all skill levels for 18-and-over adults. The SportsPlex also hopes to break ground this spring on a 35,000-square foot field house addition, featuring multi-sport indoor turf fields and courts; a children’s center, and additional fitness space.
▪ As part of its Greg Sousa Winter Series, the Carolina Godiva Track Club (www.carolinagodiva.org) will stage its Eno Equalizer on Jan. 15, its annual Geezer Pleezer on Feb. 12, and its Hard Climb Hill run on March 12.
▪ Winter/spring running calendar highlights include the Little River 10-mile and 7K Trail Runs this Saturday, Jan. 14, Bull City Running’s Occoneechee Speedway Trail Relay on Jan. 22, and Kappa Delta Sorority’s venerable Shamrock ’n Run 5K at UNC on Feb. 25.
▪ March 4 serves up both the St. Paul’s AME 5K and the Blue Blood Rivalry 5K (to benefit Special Olympics). The Public School Foundation stages its 5K for Education on March 18, and the Get Your Motor Running 5K to benefit UNC’s Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related TBI Research Center debuts on March 26. Crowds will gather for the Tar Heel 10 Miler and Fleet Feet 4-mile run on April 22.
For a full slate of winter / spring races, visit http://runwellnc.com.
▪ Online registration for Girls on the Run (www.gotrtriangle.org) spring programs will continue until Jan. 19.
▪ The Chapel Hill/Carrboro Pacers program offers track and field training for boys and girls aged 7-18. Go to www.ccpacers.org and join the mailing list before Feb. 1.
▪ Carrboro’s Fleet Feet Sports will again offer training for young runners through its “Mini-milers” program. Registration is through Fleet Feet Sports in Carrboro: http://www.fleetfeetcarrboro.com.
Comments