Tips for cold weather exercise ’cause winter’s not over – Randy B. Young

On Feb. 2, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania’s famous groundhog awoke to snow flurries and, not surprisingly, predicted more winter. Then he went back to bed.
So often, we too emerge from our burrows, sniff the cold air, weigh a workout against the chill, and disappear back inside before the pillow gets cold. Sure, warm air teases with us once in a while, but that just makes the cold days feel colder.
“North Carolina weather keeps you on your toes,” Fleet Feet Carrboro-Durham training program director Nora Ayers says. “It can be 70 one day and 45 the next. You have to build a wardrobe that adapts to ever-changing weather.”
“I actually let my classes dictate when we’ll be outside,” said Maria Finnegan, owner of Maria Finnegan Fitness in Hillsborough. “At the beginning of the winter, we take a vote on the minimum temperature where we’ll all still go outside. For us it’s 40 degrees.”
A key to fending off the ravages of cold is fueling up.
“Runner’s World’s” Jen Van Allen cites sports nutritionist Pamela Nisevich Bede’s advice on power foods for power workouts, suggesting apples and oranges to boost immunity, broccoli and Brussel sprouts for vitamins, and bananas for potassium and hydration.
She also recommends kale for lutein, “which protects the eyes against macular degeneration and oxidative damage.” Sunlight is often harsher in winter than in the summer.
Dehydration still warrants consideration in winter, despite the lower temperatures.
“Everyone’s so good about it in the summer,” Finnegan says, “but in the winter you don’t have the same external cues.”
After fueling up on the inside, it’s time to add layers of protection.
“Make sure your head’s covered, then hands, then feet,” says 1996 Olympian and Chapel Hill High cross-country and track coach Joan Nesbit Mabe. “Start with the extremities and work toward the middle.”
Van Allen notes that mittens keep your hands warmer than gloves by creating a big warm air pocket around the entire hand and can stave off frostbite or symptoms of Raynaud’s Syndrome, which impedes blood flow to fingers and toes.
A buff over the lower face or pulling up the collar now found on many running tops can help mitigate the effects of breathing cold air, especially for exercise-induced asthma sufferers who are particularly susceptible to cold, dry air.
As for the core, fitness experts say to lay it on “thin.”
“You need to start with a good base layer that wicks sweat away from your body,” Ayers says. “The material can get waterlogged, and it can stick to your skin and make you even colder.”
Layering needs not be binding.
“You don’t have to go out feeling completely bundled where you have no mobility,” Ayers says. “A mid layer can be more insulating, like a vest or quarter-zip top. An outer layer could be a very lightweight wind-breaking jacket.”
Mabe suggested tossing workout items into the dryer until they’re toasty warm: “That way you’re in warm clothes for that first jolt of cold.”
Touching All the Bases
Running down recent results in recreation, Costen Irons captured the men’s division of the Godiva Track Club’s New Year’s Day 6K, with Caren Mangarelli taking the ladies’ crown.
In the Trailhead’s Little River 10-miler on Jan. 14, it was Austin Bussing and Katie Hume atop the podium, and Costen Irons reappearing at the front of the 7K standings, and Jordan Lee leading the women.
The following day, it was the Jim Van Welzen, Justin Verdirame, and Ray Dooley combining efforts to take Godiva’s four-mile Eno Equalizer team title.
March 4 will be the first Blue Blood Rivalry 5K Run and Basketball Dribble, a fundraiser for N.C. Special Olympics (registration: http://runsignup.com).
Just announced, CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling will again visit Chapel Hill’s Hargraves Center on Saturday, March 13.
