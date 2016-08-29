Sports Calendar

High Schools
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
Soccer: Carrboro at East Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m. (JV soccer at 4:45). Riverside at Orange, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis: Northwood at Chapel Hill, 4:30 p.m. Cedar Ridge at Northern Vance, 4:30 p.m. East Chapel Hill at Roxboro Person, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Carrboro at Cedar Ridge, 5 p.m. Chapel Hill at Northern Durham, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
Field hockey: Carrboro at Cary Academy, 5 p.m. Riverside at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m. East Chapel Hill at West Forsyth, 6:15 p.m.
Golf: Carolina Central Conference match at Occoneechee Golf Club, Hillsborough, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis: Orange at Person, 4:30 p.m. POSTPONED: Chapel Hill JVs vs. Cardinal Gibbons JVs, new time TBD.
Volleyball: Chapel Hill at Carrboro, 6 p.m. (JV volleyball at 5 p.m.) Northwood at Northern Durham, 5 p.m. Orange at Person, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
Field hockey: Chapel Hill at Jordan, 5:30 p.m. (JV match is canceled.)
Soccer: Chapel Hill at Carrboro, 6:30 p.m. (JVs at 4:45). Pinecrest at East Chapel Hill, 7 pm. Orange at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis: Bartlett Yancey at Carrboro, 4:30 p.m. Chapel Hill at Oxford Webb, 4:30 p.m. Southern Durham at Cedar Ridge, 4:30 p.m. Northern Vance at Orange, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Soccer: Southern Alamance at Northwood, 6:45 p.m.
Tennis: Cedar Ridge at Riverside, 4:30 p.m..
Volleyball: East Chapel Hill at Hillside, 6 p.m. Orange at Cedar Ridge, 6:30 p.m. Northwood at Southern Durham, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Soccer: Northwood at Southern Lee, 7 p.m.
Tennis: Orange at Voyager Academy, 4:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Week 3 of the season
(all times p.m.)
▪ Chapel Hill at Carrboro, 7.
▪ East Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge, 7.
▪ Orange hosts Riverside, 7.
▪ Northwood hosts Jordan-Matthews, 7.
RUNNING
September 10 is a busy day for the fall running calendar, with four 5Ks in the area.
▪ Aging in Stride 5K, starting at 9 a.m. at the UNC Bell Tower. For more information, see: http://bit.ly/2bIY64N.
▪ Mustang Stampede 5K in Briar Chapel to benefit Pollard Middle School. For more, see: http://bit.ly/2bj1orx.
▪ Mebane on the Move 5K/10K. For more info: mebaneonthemove.org.
▪ Chatham County Alzheimer’s Walk / 5K at Galloway Ridge at Fearrington in Pittsboro. Includes a new Fun Run for children ages 4-11. For more, see: gallowayridge.com.
