Sports Calendar

Due to approaching Tropical Storm Hermine, all games originally scheduled for Friday night have been postponed.
Most football games have been moved to 6 p.m. Monday. Northwood will play at 5 p.m.
Here is the week’s sports schedule for Chapel Hill-Carrboro and the surrounding area.
High Schools
Monday, September 5
Football
(games rescheduled from Sept. 2)
Chapel Hill (0-2) at (0-2) Carrboro, 6 p.m.
East Chapel Hill (1-1) at (2-0) Cedar Ridge, 6 p.m.
Orange (2-0) vs. (1-1) Riverside, 6 p.m. at Auman Field in Hillsborough.
Northwood (0-2) vs. (0-2) Jordan-Matthews, 5 p.m. Monday
Tuesday, September 6
Cross Country: Carrboro & Bartlett Yancey in Mid-State tri-meet at Reidsville, 4:30 p.m.
Golf: Carolina Central Conference match at Chapel Hill Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis: Chapel Hill hosts Cedar Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Northwood at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m. Jordan at East Chapel Hill, 6 p.m. Cedar Ridge at Northern Vance, 5 p.m. Graham at Orange, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 7
Field hockey: East Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill, 6:15 p.m. (precede by JV match at 4:45.)
Soccer: N.C. Science & Math at Carrboro, 6 p.m. East Chapel Hill at Hillside, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis: Carrboro at Burlington Cummings, 4:30 p.m. Chapel Hill hosts Ravenscroft, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Carrboro at East Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 8
Field hockey: Riverside at Carrboro, 6 p.m.
Soccer: East Chapel Hill at Northwood, 6:30 p.m. Eastern Alamance at Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis: Chapel Hill at Orange, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Chapel Hill at Oxford Webb, 6 p.m. East Chapel Hill at Person, 6 p.m. Northwood at Chatham Central, 6 p.m. Southern Durham at Cedar Ridge, 5 p.m. Northern Vance at Orange, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, September 9
Field hockey: Carrboro at Cardinal Gibbons, 6 p.m.
Soccer: East Chapel Hill at Pinecrest, 7 p.m.
Football:
(games at 7:30 p.m., except as noted)
Carrboro at Northwood
Chapel Hill hosts Southeast Raleigh, 7
Cedar Ridge hosts Riverside
Orange at Burlington Cummings
NFL Punt Pass & Kick
The annual football competition for boys and girls ages 6 to 16 will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Carrboro’s Anderson Park. Local winners move on to regionals and possibly to the national championship at an NFL game. Online pre-registration is required at http://www.nflppk.com.
Friday’s Football
Sunday editions of The Chapel Hill News are printed too early for Friday night football. See www.newsobserver.com for results and coverage.
