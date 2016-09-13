Clayton artists among Art Faire award winners

Six Clayton artists took home ribbons and cash from this year’s Clayton Art Faire reception.
Photographer Andrew Levengood of Clayton won the $750 Award of Excellence for Photography with his entry, “Grand Central Station, New York City.” It was the first time he had entered the competition.
A Wendell artist, Susan Brabeau, won the other top prize, the $750 Margaret Ritchie Award of Excellence for Fine Art. Her entry was “Family Garden,” an oil painting on linen. This is the third time Brabeau has won the award, named for the late Margaret Ritchie, a founder and president of Clayton Visual Arts. She was also editor of the Clayton News-Star from 1999 to 2007.
Fifty-one artists entered the competition; 33 were from Clayton.
Judges were Joseph DiGiulio of Jerry’s Artarama in Raleigh, fine art, and Gerard Lange of Barton College in Wilson, photography. Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod presented the awards.
The competition presented three Judges’ Choice awards of $100 each, and two went to Clayton residents.
Janie Prete won for “Tree at Old Seneca,” a mixed-media work. Chris Roberts won for “Buffalo Road, 2.0,” a pen and ink drawing. Both are previous Art Faire winners.
The third Judges’ Choice Award went to Sandra Blake of Raleigh for her photograph, “Convergence.”
The inaugural HomeTowne Award of $100, sponsored by James Lipscomb of HomeTowne Realty, went to Cathy Spivey Mendola of Clayton for her fiber art wall-hanging, “12 Months of Buddha.”
The HomeTowne Award celebrates local art talent, and only Clayton residents or members of Clayton Visual Arts are eligible.
The competition also presented four Honorable Mention Awards, each a $25 gift card from either Jerry’s Artarama or Peace Camera. Winners were Cheryl McCardle of Clayton for “A Walk in the Park,” an acrylic abstract; Kyle Wilson of Clayton, “Eagle Rock House at Sunset,” a photograph; Jacqueline Balog of Willow Spring, “Morning Serenity,” a mixed-media piece; and Mary Doherty of Raleigh, “3 Nests,” a photograph.
The Sunnie Chance People’s Choice Award, voted on by all those who attended the reception, went to Brabeau, the Wendell artist who also won the Award of Excellence. The award honors the late Sunnie Chance, who was a 12-year member of Clayton Visual Arts. Her husband, Steve, presented the award.
