Clayton, county leader settle land dispute

In the stare-down between the Town of Clayton and Allen and Lee Mims, the town blinked.
Earlier this month, the two sides agreed to settle their land dispute, arriving at a figure more than 14 times what the town offered the Johnston County commissioner.
Clayton needs a portion of Mims’ land for the Sam’s Branch sewer-line extension, which will serve the growing residential development on the north side of town.
The route, which runs along Mims’ southern border next to Legend Park, has been planned since 2004. But the project ended up on the back burner when the nation’s economy fell into a recession and building in the county ground to a halt. The project resumed last year, and when Clayton came calling and offered $5,300, the Mimses took the matter to court.
Visiting Judge Jack Hooks heard arguments in the condemnation suit in February and ruled in the town’s favor in May, writing in his opinion that Clayton’s use of the Mims property represented the cheapest, most direct route for the project. Allen Mims vowed to appeal, but the two sides eventually came to an agreement, staying out of court.
Clayton will pay the Mimses $75,000 all told for the land it needs. The town has already paid the $5,300 and will play the additional $69,700 once the court accepts the deal.
Clayton Town Council members see the settlement as a likely cost-saving decision, believing paying now could avoid larger legal costs down the road.
“We’re not happy, but we could burn up more money than that in legal fees,” Councilman Art Holder said. “In the long run, it’s less expensive to go this way.”
In Judge Hooks’ decision, it appeared the Mimses had a high threshold to meet before the court would rule against the town. The Mimses argued that Clayton could have chosen a sewer-line route across town-owned land. The town said an old landfill on that land made that impossible. The judge said none of that mattered as long as the town acted in good faith and with good fiscal sense.
Councilman Butch Lawter said the settlement was in the best financial interests of the town, which he said is the council’s job.
“We got a deal done to limit the risk of more litigation costs,” Lawter said. “We had to look at the total picture and make a decision.”
Lee Mims declined to comment on the settlement on behalf of the family.
Drew Jackson: 919-553-7234, Ext. 104; @jdrewjackson
