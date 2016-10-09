Clayton Piano Festival brings classical music to the masses

0:45 Corinth Holders girls coach on value of making playoffs Pause

2:18 Cold, wet kitten rescued from storm drain in Clayton

0:34 Corinth Holders coach on message to his players after playoff loss

1:27 Novo Nordisk Announces Expansion in Johnston County

1:13 See Johnston County chainsaw artist Corey Lancaster in action

4:07 Scotty McCreery sings with Timber Drive Elementary chorus in Garner

1:16 Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Johnston County

6:54 Kayaking inside a building in Fayetteville during Hurricane Matthew

0:23 Flooding along the Little River after Hurricane Matthew

1:44 A fallen tree adds to wedding plans