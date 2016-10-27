Clayton neighborhood combines fitness, fundraising to aid charities

Ask folks who live in Flowers Plantation and they’ll tell you, “Becky Flowers has a vision.”
And that vision is about more than selling homes in one of Clayton’s fastest-growing new neighborhoods. The vision incorporates a sense of community.
Home to more than 8,000 people, the sprawling Flowers Plantation, on N.C. 42 East, showcases homes at various price points. But more important, it demonstrates how neighbors can come together to socialize and give back.
The community’s parks and recreation director, Kurt Bienias, has been on the job less than a year, but he has embraced his role of not only providing fun and fitness for residents but also helping them reach out to others through charitable races.
“It started when band parents of one of our school’s asked if they could do a 5K to on the grounds to help raise money for their school’s band program,” Bienias said. “It morphed into the Races for Charity Series.”
A few times a year, Flowers Plantation hosts 5Ks, triathlons and bike rides that benefit local charities.
On Nov. 12, a 5K race will support the N.C. Food Bank, and in February 2017, another 5K will benefit Harbor Inc. Other 2017 events will support veterans, animal shelters, schools and Habitat for Humanity.
“Mrs. Flowers wants people to feel like they are building a home within a community that has a lifestyle choice – an active lifestyle where people from all ages and backgrounds come together and enjoy a family-like atmosphere, “ Bienias said.
Bienias wants people to know that activities at Flowers Plantation are open to the public. To register for the Nov. 12 race, go to runsignup.com/Race/NC/Clayton/FlowersPlantationGobbleTillYouWobble5K.
The November race will also host a one-mile fun.
“You don’t have to be a member to enjoy what we have going on here,” Bienias said. “We’re open to everyone.”
Comments