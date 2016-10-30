Taste of Carolina returns this Friday

The 12th annual “Taste of Carolina Cuisine,” a benefit for the Woman’s Club of Clayton, is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton.
A highlight of the evening will be a live auction of five specially themed packages worth $500 each. The themes are anniversary, children, getaway, jewelry and sports. Professional auctioneer Danny Dupree of Clayton will handle the bidding.
Taste of Carolina showcases the best food from local restaurants, plus specialty beer from Deep River Brewery. Those attending have a chance to sample “taste-size” portions from the menus of the 13 restaurants. Serving is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $40. A cash bar will be available. For tickets, call Sandy Harrison at 919-550-2539 or Barbara Nangle at 919-359-3544.
Participating restaurants, most in Clayton, are Anthony’s Italian Pizza & Pasta, Caribbean Delight, Clayton Steakhouse, Festejos Mexican Grill & Bar, Flipside Restaurant & Pub, Imposimato – The Traveling Chef, Manning’s, Morning Glory Inn, Redneck Scientific Catering, Sherry’s Signature Cheesecakes, Simple Twist Cafe & Bar, Skylines, The Wagner House and Deep River Brewery.
The restaurants will compete for the following eight awards: Best Presentation, Best Original Dish, Best Seasonal Dish, Best Pasta Dish, Best Use of Local Ingredients, Best Dessert and People’s Choice.
The popular event – it’s been a 400-ticket sellout in all 12 years – will also feature its usual silent auction of about 60 items.
Suggested attire is dressy casual, and attendees must be 21 or older.
