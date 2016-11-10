Clayton’s Shindig makes the most of a rain date

In show biz, the show must go on, but sometimes, the show must be moved back a month and scheduled for a Sunday.
After two years of rainy second Saturdays in October, the Shindig in Clayton ran into Hurricane Matthew a month ago and was forced to reschedule for this Sunday, Nov. 13. With 80 percent of its lineup intact, including headliner American Aquarium, the Shindig is ready to try this thing again.
“Hurricane Matthew hurt, it hurt drastically,” Shindig organizer Dave Brown said. “We had to kind of rebuild from within, but we’ve had fantastic fan support, fantastic business support, fantastic sponsor support to help get us back to where we need to be. Anytime you have to reschedule something, changes have to be made.”
In addition to American Aquarium, Big Daddy Love, the Forlorn Strangers, the Packway Handle Band, the Snyder Family Band, Lonesome Drive and Nick Driver return from the October lineup. The festival added Town Mountain and Love Cannon to make up for bands dropping because of scheduling conflicts.
“Both have very large local followings,” Brown said. “We weren’t able to keep the Black Lilies and Yarn, but they’ll be back next year.”
“Hurricane Matthew ruined our weekend, (but) it ruined other people’s lives,” Brown said. “So we’re going to donate a portion of all our profits to the relief efforts for the hurricane.”
Brown said the festival had to issue some refunds after canceling in October, but he said earlier this week that ticket sales were about where they were before the storm. The festival has morphed into something of a beer and music festival, and Brown said that his lineup of seven North Carolina breweries pouring more than 25 beers remains unchanged.
The Shindig opens at noon Sunday Nov. 13, with bands playing until 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 or $35 for a tasting ticket with unlimited beer samples. For more information, go to www.theshindig.net.
