Southside Christian School moving toward independence

Southside Christian School in Clayton is taking the steps needed to operate independently of its namesake church, Southside Christian.
The school has completed a decade of discipleship, thus gaining the stability and experience to begin this new phase of ministry, the school and church said in a news release.
Since opening in 2006 as a ministry of Southside Church, the school has seen enrollment grow from 14 students to 268. Students and staff attend more than 80 local churches. The elementary school is housed at Southside Church, and Amelia Church partners with the school to house the upper grades. The first graduating class from Southside Christian School will receive its diplomas in May 2017.
Southside Christian School is fully accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International and AdvancEd. As a college-preparatory, Christian school, the academics are rigorous and presented from a biblical worldview, the school said.
The transition from a church-sponsored school to an independent Christian school will enable the school to expand its ministry while continuing to work closely with Southside Church. The mission of Southside Christian School remains the same as it has been since its inception: to support Christian families by providing Christ-centered education in an environment that challenges students to pursue spiritual and academic excellence.
The vision of a consolidated campus equipped with classrooms, a gym and fields will navigate the school through the initial steps toward independence and long-term planning.
Southside Christian School’s main campus is located at the corner of Winston Road and Carlton Street in Clayton. For more information, or to receive enrollment forms, call the school office at 919-553-7652 or send an email to scs@scswarriorws.com. Also, visit the website, www.scswarriors.com.
