Girl Scouts create butterfly garden at Clayton’s Brian Center

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye Pause

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

0:54 Scenes from Moral Monday in Raleigh

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

4:30 Roy Williams upset after win over Davidson

1:36 Sam Jones BBQ: a family tradition