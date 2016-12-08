Girl Scouts create butterfly garden at Clayton’s Brian Center

In the spirit of the holidays, Girls Scouts across the N.C. Coastal Pines Council are planning and completing community service projects, continuing Girl Scouting’s legacy of making the world a better place.
Building a better world means helping others in need, and Johnston County Girl Scout Troop 546 offers an example of how Girl Scouts do this every day. In the spirit of giving, the Girl Scout Daisies created a butterfly garden for the Alzheimer’s patients at the Brian Center in Clayton to enjoy.
Using skills that they had learned in troop meetings, the girls raked the ground and cleared the area for the plant beds. They then planted evergreen shrubs and daylilies. In addition, they cleaned out and repaired birdhouses at the nursing home.
The girls said they were proud of their work and could not wait for the residents to see their new garden.
