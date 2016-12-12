Christmas on parade in Clayton

The final float in the Clayton Christmas Parade was Santa Claus, traveling in a horse-drawn carriage.
Clayton Town Councilman Jason Thompson waves to the crowd during Saturday’s Christmas parade.
Town Councilman Michael Grannis and his wife Betsy rode in an old convertible during Saturday’s parade.
The mini-car drivers of the Sampson County Shriners are a Christmas parade fixture.
Kennedy Pourron and her grandfather, Frankie, wave to Santa as he passes by in Clayton’s Christmas parade.
Dozens of dancers from Dance Art Studio in Clayton performed up and down Main Street.
Not all of the dancers from Dance Art Studios danced on Main Street; a few managed to find rides.
Newly elected Johnston County Board of Education member Teresa Grant waves as she passes by in the Clayton Christmas parade.
A few thousand spectators lined Main Street in Clayton for the annual Christmas parade, organized and sponsored by the Clayton Rotary Club this year.
There were human and canine passengers for the RUFF (Rescue Ur Forever Friend) float.
There was plenty of candy and swag to snag at the Clayton Christmas parade.
Three high school bands performed in Clayton’s Parade: Clayton High School, Corinth Holders and Cleveland, pictured here.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 546 march in the Clayton Christmas parade.
There’s nothing like a family’s members shoulders to get a better vantage point in a parade.
Members of Cub Scout Pack 124 wave to spectators during the parade.
There was the Santa Claus at the end of the parade, and then there was Major the Weimaraner, who could have fooled anyone.
Steve and Dale Matthews were the grand marshals in Clayton’s Christmas parade.
One of the first entries in the parade was an antique fire truck from Clayton’s Fire Department.
Clayton’s Christmas parade traveled the length of downtown’s Main Street.
