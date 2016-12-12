Clayton News-Star

December 12, 2016 7:30 AM

Christmas on parade in Clayton

On Dec. 1, Clayton ushered in the holiday with its Christmas Village and tree lighting. This past Saturday, Johnston County’s largest town staged its annual Christmas parade. The event, an afternoon affair, drew a large crowd to Main Street despite temperatures that never climbed out of the 40s. News-Star photographer Drew Jackson was there to capture these photos.

