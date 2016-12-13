Clayton police seek jewelry thieves

Clayton police need the public’s help to identify two jewelry thieves.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, two men walked into Main Street Jewelers 236 E. Main St. and asked to look at some rings. The men didn’t purchase any jewelry and left the shop walking east on Main Street.
After checking the rings the men had viewed, staff realized that one of them had been replaced with a cheap fake. The stolen ring is white gold with a 1.05-carat solitaire diamond. It’s valued at $6,500.
Both of the suspects are black males. One had a thin build. He was 30 to 40 years old and was wearing black jacket, white T-shirt and black baseball cap. The second suspect weighed more than 300 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, black vest and black baseball cap. Police did not give an age range for him.
If you recognize these men or saw them in downtown Clayton Monday afternoon, police ask that you call them at 919-553-4611 or call Clayton CrimeStoppers at 919-359-8479. You can remain anonymous.
