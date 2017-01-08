Clayton sees growth where it counts

2:51 Protesters to McCrory: 'Pack you bags Pat!' Pause

1:07 Protesters try to change minds of electoral voters

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

6:38 Roy Williams on UNC's victory over N.C. State

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

1:44 Isiah Hicks after win; 'We can play a lot better'