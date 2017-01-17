Clayton-area art teachers receive classroom grants

1:07 Protesters try to change minds of electoral voters Pause

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

1:01 Ikea's "The Dream"

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen