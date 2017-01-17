Clayton-area art teachers receive classroom grants

Three Clayton-area art teachers have received $350 Dorothy Demboski Art Teacher Assistance Grants from Clayton Visual Arts Inc.
They are Charlene Bowling of Cleveland High School, Karin Chmelo of East Clayton Elementary and Ashley Blevins of Riverwood Elementary.
Also, Clayton Visual Arts presented $150 gifts to art teachers to promote art education at each of 14 Clayton-area schools.
Funding came from the annual Christmas in Clayton Art and Homes Tour.
The grants are named for the late Dorothy Demboski, who painted the mural “Clayton Patchwork” at The Clayton Center. Demboski, a former president of Clayton Visual Arts, retired to Clayton after an award-winning career as an artist, designer and teacher.
Bowling’s grant, titled “ALIVE in Johnston County,” will use art by naturalist John James Audubon to initiate study of local plants and wildlife. Students will conclude their study by creating art depicting local wildlife. About 200 students will take part.
Chmelo’s grant, “Drip, Splatter and Pour,” will focus on the rule-breaking drip-splatter-pour techniques of abstract artist Jackson Pollock. About 100 fifth-graders will be involved.
Blevins’ grant, “Claes Oldenburg Donuts,” will use sculpture to introduce second- and third-graders, plus some exceptional children, to Oldenburg’s talent, which led him to take everyday objects – like donuts – and use them as inspiration to create outsized sculptures. About 180 students will try their hands at sculpting.
The 14 schools served by the grants and gifts are Archer Lodge Middle, Clayton High, Clayton Middle, Cleveland High, Cooper Elementary, Corinth Holders High, Corinth Holders Elementary, East Clayton Elementary, Powhatan Elementary, River Dell Elementary, Riverwood Middle, Riverwood Elementary, West Clayton Elementary and West Johnston High.
Comments