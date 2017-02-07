Clayton High DECA chapter raises $2,000 for MDA

Students in Clayton High School’s DECA chapter raised and donated $2,000 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The DECA chapter presented a check and items collected by students to Amber Toy, a family-care specialist for MDA Eastern Carolina.
The chapter’s community service effort began last March, when students raised $300 selling shamrocks during the annual MD campaign.
Later, students took part in the Muscle Walk, a wristband sale, a Miracle Minute, a bowling tournament and Zaxby’s teacher lunches.
The chapter got other Clayton High students involved in “Fill a Stocking for MDA,” with classes collecting art supplies for children to use at the MDA summer camp this year.
DECA, an association for marketing students, has been a longtime supporter and partner of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Together, MDA and DECA work to help fund research to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy and other debilitating muscle diseases. They also help meet the special needs of young people and adults who suffer from debilitating muscle diseases.
