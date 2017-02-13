Clayton questions traffic while approving 154-lot subdivision

The Clayton Town Council gave the developers of Village at Little Creek the yes they were looking for but didn’t exactly welcome them to the neighborhood.
In approving the 154-home subdivision, one that will play an important role in making the Southern Connector a reality, the mayor and councilmen denounced perceived inadequacies in roadway improvements tied to the development.
In the public scolding of the development, Councilman Art Holder took poetic license with the boilerplate legalese typically used to approve subdivisions.
“The subdivision design will not provide for proper distribution of traffic,” Holder first read in his motion to approve the development. “And could endanger the environment of public health, safety and general welfare.”
Town attorney Katherine Ross told Holder that motions to approve projects are an all-or-nothing deal. Holder then rescinded his liberties, and the council approved the Village at Little Creek.
The subdivision will bring 154 lots to 44.25 acres in south Clayton. Little Creek will appear just to the west of the existing Cobblestone subdivision and south of Brittany Woods, from where much of the development’s opposition has come.
The neighborhood follows the town’s rules for “open space development,” meaning lots can be smaller if the developer dedicates more acres to recreation and parks within the subdivision. Town planner Jay McLeod said that in this project retention ponds are intended to look and function more like ponds found in nature.
“For the most part, the planning department does not entertain trails to storm-water ponds as active recreation for open space, but in this case, the applicant has proposed to develop docks and make these more bio-retention features where you can enjoy birdwatching or other passive recreation,” McLeod said. “So they become destinations and not just retention ponds.”
The neighborhood will have two playgrounds and a dog park too. Engineer Mike Crowley created the subdivision’s design and hoped it might bring something new to Clayton.
“There are some really cool elements on this plan,” Crowley said. “We have a lot of open space. We have integrated park spaces, walking trails and storm-water management devices that are intended to be aesthetic elements of the open space strategy instead of just functioning as pits to fill with water.”
The Village at Little Creek will exist in two large sections split by a 100 foot right-of-way the developers are donating to the town to expedite construction of the Southern Connector. Until that road is built, all traffic in the subdivision will pour onto Dairy Road, which will also affect Barber Mill Road, especially for drivers heading west toward Raleigh or into downtown Clayton. Terry Snow, the development’s traffic engineer said the neighborhood would add about 1,500 trips per day and that all the N.C. Department of Transportation is asking for is a left-turn lane onto Barber Mill Road.
“The development team will conform to DOT requirements to address traffic congestion as well as safety,” Snow said.
That underwhelmed Mayor Jody McLeod, who said Barber Mill is already failing as an intersection and that without improvements, it could become a hazard instead of just an annoyance.
“Not that I get to vote, but I definitely get to have an opinion,” McLeod said. “While I totally believe you are going to follow the NCDOT guidelines, as that is the law, I do have some genuine concerns about the safety issue. I’m not an engineer, I’m an artist, but with the increase in traffic, there is a greater increase for unsafe movement. At this point for me personally, I’m not convinced that point has been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt.”
When asked how the Barber Mill intersection seems to be doing, Snow said the NCDOT had given it an F, but he explained that nothing short of widening N.C. 42 was going to move the needle. Widening of that section of N.C. 42 is still five years or more off.
“I’m going to tell you, I have a little heartburn over nothing being done until 2023, 2024, 2025,” McLeod said.
The council, while missing councilmen Butch Lawter and Michael Grannis, tip-toed around the idea of denying or delaying the subdivision unless the developers did more to ease traffic concerns. While the council put pressure on the developers, it really seemed to lay its ire at the feet of the DOT. Since the application matches the letter of the town’s laws, Clayton had little choice but to approve the subdivision. Holder said the council had to decide whether it wanted to freeze growth until the DOT caught up, or approve applications as they come.
“Any development we approve from this point, DOT is behind the scale in making improvements,” Holder said. “So we’ve got to decide if we want to continue to grow, or do we want to sit back and say we can’t grow because of this issue, this issue and this issue.”
Up until last Monday, opposition to the Village at Little Creek had more to do with changing the nature of the area than traffic concerns. At past meetings, neighbors in Brittany Woods subdivision had lamented losing the peaceful farmland view from some of their windows. Mayor McLeod told Brittany Woods residents last month not to bring their hearts to a fact fight, as the council could only consider credible evidence in ruling on the Village at Little Creek. So on Monday, residents Shawn Andrew Tum, an engineer, argued the subdivision would create erosion because of the number of lots per acre. He compared the subdivision to nearby Cobblestone and set a photo of that neighborhood beside a photo from a textbook depicting erosion. Tum suggested the same could happen in Little Creek.
“My recommendations are a slight reduction in the amount of impervious surfaces,” Tum said, “and a reduction of total number of houses scheduled for construction, because they are packed, according to plans, fairly close together.”
Crowley said that in building the foundation of the neighborhood, the topsoil would be removed, utilities installed and then top soil would be placed back over the Johnston County clay.
“We’ll be using all the standard erosion-control devices required by the state of North Carolina,” he said.
Triangle Realty is building the development and Bill Zahn from that company said the company hoped to begin construction by the middle of this year and build out in 18 months.
