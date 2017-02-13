It’s a stub-out for Warrick, maybe

In the end, Warrick Park will get a stub-out.
The great compromise in the agreement between Warrick’s developers and Clayton’s planning department is that the long-debated connecting point in the neighborhood will remain grass until there’s something for the subdivision to connect to.
Reaching a deal on the stub-out paved the way for the Clayton Town Council to approve Warrick Park subdivision, which, after some modifications, will have 25 homes go on 22.5 acres, rather than 26 lots on 25 acres.
The town council expected to rule on Warrick Park last month, but after changes to the application came up on the night of the public hearing, some on the council pushed for a month’s continuance.
The ultimately approved plat removes an existing home from the subdivision plan, taking with it about three acres and increasing the neighborhood’s density to 1.4 homes per acre. Most of the subdivision’s homes will lie along two new roads near the existing Fieldstone subdivision, but two lots will be on Old Highway 70.
But the story of Warrick Park has always been about its cul-de-sac versus stub-out debate, which tested the Clayton Town Council’s commitment to its own regulations.
Clayton requires subdivisions of a certain size to either have two access points or one access point and a future connection to undeveloped land. The northern edge of Warrick Park meets the southern property line of a large tract of land whose owner pledges no intentions of ever selling. Despite those intentions, the town’s planning department pushed for connectivity anyway, arguing that while no one can know what the future holds, Clayton should bet on development. Ultimately, the developers and the town settled on a stub-out that will exist only on paper for now.
“What the applicant has done is take a 50-foot right-of-way width from the end of the cul-de-sac to the adjacent property line and dedicated that for future use by the Town of Clayton or the adjacent property owner at such time that property is developed,” planning director David DeYoung said. “Until that time, that area will remain grass, though we’ll put a sign up saying that it is a future potential connection to that property.”
Neither the town nor the developer addressed who would pay for the Warrick stub-out if development ever comes to that northern parcel.
In another point of contention in the subdivision, the town also got its way on sidewalks. Developer James Lipscomb likened his subdivision to the nearby Casedale neighborhood, which also has larger lots and sidewalks on only one side of the street.
“This is a very low-density subdivision; one sidewalk serve the needs of the community,” Lipscomb said.
The town council didn’t see it that way and denied a waiver seeking just sidewalks on one side of the street. Rather than pay a fee in lieu of that second sidewalk, Lipscomb indicated his team would likely go ahead and install them on both sides.
