Former Clayton Chamber employee faces embezzlement charge

2:23 3-and-out with Clayton coach Hunter Jenks Pause

0:45 Corinth Holders girls coach on value of making playoffs

2:18 Cold, wet kitten rescued from storm drain in Clayton

0:34 Corinth Holders coach on message to his players after playoff loss

1:27 Novo Nordisk Announces Expansion in Johnston County

1:13 See Johnston County chainsaw artist Corey Lancaster in action

4:07 Scotty McCreery sings with Timber Drive Elementary chorus in Garner

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win'

0:57 NC State's Abu: We tried to give it our all and some things didn't work out