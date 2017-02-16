Former Clayton Chamber employee faces embezzlement charge

Police have charged a former Clayton Chamber of Commerce employee with embezzlement.
Last November, the chamber fired Angela Carpenter, 42, and on Feb. 8, Clayton police charged her with stealing $610 from the chamber between June and November of 2016. All but one month of the suspected embezzlement occurred while the chamber was in between directors. The chamber parted ways with Jim Godfrey in July, and new director Dana Wooten didn’t come on board until December.
The chamber fired Carpenter fired Nov. 7 after finding irregularities in its books. The chamber said Carpenter had been accepting payments intended for the chamber. Clayton police conducted a three-month investigation and filed charges earlier this month. Carpenter turned herself in to police and is cooperating with the investigation.
“We are shocked and disappointed that this might have occurred,” Wooten said in a statement. “Stewardship is one of the core values of our organization, and we take the trust granted to us by our members, supporters and community very serious. We are working closely with our staff and board of directors and have taken steps to strengthen and improve our internal controls and oversight systems within the organization.”
Carpenter is free on a $10,000 bond.
