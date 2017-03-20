‘Art of the Pie’ cookbook available online through Clayton library

Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library in Clayton invites its members to join the world’s largest book club, the Big Library Read program, which connects millions of readers with the same eBook at the same time.
Through March 30, the Clayton library will have unlimited digital copies of “Art of the Pie: A Practical Guide to Homemade Crusts, Fillings, and Life,” a 2016 cookbook from Kate McDermott. Clayton library members can visit BigLibraryRead.com to join discussions about the cookbook, find recipes and more.
In Clayton, a local book club meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. March 30 at the library, 100 S. Church St. Feel free to bring a homemade pie to share with the group.
McDermott has taught pie-making to thousands of people. Her pies have been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Real Simple, Oprah.com, NPR and more. In the “Art of the Pie” she shares her secrets to great crusts, fabulous fillings and to living a good life.
Unlimited eBook copies of “Art of the Pie” will be available on all major computers and devices – including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Kindles and Chromebooks. The cookbook will automatically expire at the end of the lending period.
Visit ArtofthePie.com to learn more about the book, get recipes and watch videos of McDermott making pies and sharing her story.
“If you are a first-time pie-maker, the words in the book are the very same ones I share in the pie-making workshops, and I hope they will give you the confidence to dip your hands into the baking bowl,” McDermott said. “A recipe is a starting place, so feel free to experiment with different seasonings and flavor combinations that please you. I hope you will enjoy the stories in ‘Art of the Pie’ as well as the recipes. It was a labor of love to write it for you.”
Library readers voted “Art of the Pie” as their cookbook choice for Big Library Read. The Big Library Read program is made possible through a partnership of Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library, OverDrive and Countryman Press, publisher of “Art of the Pie.”
To borrow the eBook, readers can visit ClaytonNC.Overdrive.com.
