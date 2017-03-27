Clayton library adds digital access for children’s literature

A $200,000 grant from the state legislature gives library users across North Carolina free access to 3,700 e-books and other online materials for kids.
Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library in Clayton is among libraries with access to the N.C. Kids Digital Library. Here’s how it works: Go to nckids.overdrive.com and log in using your Hocutt-Ellington library card number. You’ll then be able to browse a collection of 3,029 e-books, 689 audiobooks and 37 streaming videos – all intended for kids from preschool age to fourth grade.
About 300 of the titles are available anytime, while users might encounter a waiting list to read the others – copyright rules require libraries to limit the number of people who can access a specific e-book at the same time. The system lets users borrow five items at a time, with borrowing periods ranging from a week to three weeks.
The e-books can be read using an app called OverDrive that’s available on smartphones, tablets, computers and various electronic devices.
