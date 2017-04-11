Former Clayton town manager hospitalized after police standoff and suicide attempt

Former Clayton town manager Steve Biggs is in a Virginia hospital after he shot himself after a nearly four-hour standoff with police early Tuesday morning.
Christiansburg Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia were called to an apartment at 12:07 a.m. after a 911 call about a possible suicidal person, according to a news release from the town of Christiansburg, Va., where Biggs serves as town manager.
According to the release, the agencies made multiple attempts to reach Biggs inside the apartment. The adjoining apartments were evacuated during the standoff.
At 3:54 a.m. authorities heard a gunshot and found Biggs inside the apartment with one self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a Salem, Va., hospital and later airlifted to a Roanoke hospital, where he remains.
Biggs has served as Christiansburg’s town manager for less than a year, starting the job July 2016 after leading Clayton for 19 years. He was hired during a time of financial turmoil for Clayton, but by the time he left two decades later, the town was leading a new era of growth and prosperity in western Johnston County.
Clayton mayor Jody McLeod said he was shocked and saddened by the news and encouraged anyone who knew Biggs to offer up a prayer.
“We want everybody who had ever known or worked with Steve to say a prayer for him and his family,” McLeod said. “That’s what we need right now more than anything.”
Drew Jackson; 919-603-4943; @jdrewjackson
Comments