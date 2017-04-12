Former Clayton manager Biggs dies one day after self-inflicted gunshot

Former Clayton town manager Steve Biggs died early Wednesday morning, one day after shooting himself in the head following a nearly four-hour standoff with police in Christiansburg, Va., where Biggs served as town manager.
A spokeswoman for Christiansburg said Biggs died Wednesday at 3:41 a.m., nearly 24 hours after police heard a gunshot from his apartment building and found him shot in the head. Christiansburg police and Montgomery County sheriff’s officers were on the scene after responding to a 911 call just after midnight about a possibly suicidal person.
Biggs was first taken to a hospital in Salem, Va., but later airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke, where he died.
Before moving to Christiansburg last year, Biggs served as Clayton’s town manager for 19 years, shepherding it through significant financial turmoil and into a position to be one of the next big Raleigh suburbs. Longtime Clayton mayor Jody McLeod was part of the town council that hired Biggs.
“While we are heartbroken and full of grief and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, I cannot help but to think of the legacy Steve Biggs created and built in Clayton that will live forever,” McLeod said.
Current Clayton town manager Adam Lindsay notified employees of Biggs’ death in an email Wednesday morning.
“We are all saddened and frustrated with this news,” Lindsay said in the email. “He was our leader for so many years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, as they are still very much a part of our community. We ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
Lindsay suggested the town would honor Biggs in some way in the future.
McLeod ordered the town’s flags to fly at half-staff, and Clayton officials said town employees will meet in council chambers this afternoon and that a grief counselor will be on site.
Drew Jackson; 919-603-4943; @jdrewjackson
