Clayton will hold memorial service for former town manager Steve Biggs

A public memorial service for former Clayton town manager Steve Biggs is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday,April 18, in the Clayton Center auditorium, 111 E. Second St.
Biggs died Wednesday in a Roanoke, Va., hospital, one day after shooting himself inside his Christiansburg, Va., apartment.
Before taking the town manager job in Christiansburg last year, Biggs led Clayton for nearly 20 years, guiding it through years of economic struggle and positioning it as a leader in rapidly growing western Johnston County.
The Town of Clayton is hosting the memorial service, which will be followed by visitation with the Biggs family. A private burial will be held later Tuesday. For information on flowers and donations, contact McLaurin Funeral Home.
In a news release, Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod said the town’s hearts are broken but that Biggs’ legacy will live on in the Clayton he helped build.
Councilman Michael Grannis said Biggs was gifted as a leader. “Steve was an unbelievable civic leader,” he said. “A leader with unquestioned abilities to make extremely hard decisions that, for the most part, were highly successful decisions that molded Clayton into the town it is today.
“Steve loved his wife and children beyond reproach, as evidenced by the commitments he made to them throughout the years. I don't know that I've ever seen husband and father with such a strong commitment toward his family.
“He will be missed but not ever forgotten.”
