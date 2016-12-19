Community Notes: Dec. 21

Clayton
A blood drive is scheduled from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2920 N.C. 42 West, Clayton. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
First Street Tavern and Mama Shabs Boutique, which share space at 115 E. First St. in Clayton, are drop-off spots for donations to the Johnston County chapter of Cover the City. The nonprofit is seeking donations of new and gently used blankets for the homeless.
A kid-friendly Christmas Eve service is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Clayton Community Church, 5586 Covered Bridge Road, Clayton.
“Carols with the Congregation” is scheduled for 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 U.S. 70 Business, Clayton. A midnight mass will follow.
A Christmas Eve service with music is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Hocutt Baptist Church, 314 W. Horne St., Clayton.
Christmas Eve services are scheduled for 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Horne Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 E. Second St., Clayton. The 8 p.m. service will include Communion.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service with Communion is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton.
Cleveland
Christmas Eve services are scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at C3 Church, 8246 Cleveland Road in the Cleveland community.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service with storytelling, caroling and Communion is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Oakland Presbyterian Church, 8927 Cleveland Road in the Cleveland community.
Johnston County
The Johnston County landfill and solid waste convenience centers will be closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas. Also, they will be closed Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
Smithfield
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites youngsters to create a LEGO Winter Wonderland Dec. 28-30. Build a hilltop village, slopes for skiers and sledders and motorized contraptions like snowmobile and gondolas. Sessions for children ages 5-7 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon; session for ages 8-12 will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.playwell.org. For more information, call 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.
Wilson’s Mills
A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in the fellowship hall at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church, 952 Swift Creek Road near Wilson’s Mills. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
