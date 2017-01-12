Your Letters

Obama failed to curb terrorism
Some of my liberal friends are now applying for concealed-carry permits. With all of the terrorist activity in this country and around the world, they are worried, and now that Donald Trump has been elected, they think terrorism will get even worse. They also refuse to blame Obama, who cowered to terrorist organizations and countries, allowing terrorist activity to increase.
To be fair, I also blame weak-kneed European leaders, leaders in Arab countries who expected others to do their dirty work and former President George W. Bush and Congress. There is enough blame to go around. But Obama had many chances in his eight years in office to correct this situation but failed, so I do feel he bears a lot of the blame.
David Speckhardt
Selma
