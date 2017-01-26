Johnston can help slow traffic gridlock

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham Pause

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

1:01 Ikea's "The Dream"

0:41 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh

2:33 Burt's Bees founder's cabin finds a new home

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

2:20 College seniors create antiperspirant for sweaty hands and feet

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march