Your Letters

Hill of beans?
I read the Jan. 29 article regarding the Town Council and the new development near Brittany Woods. The article included a resident, Sylvie Connors, who spoke of moving to Clayton for its rich country feel and tranquility. I was incredulous to read the Town Council’s response – more specifically, Mayor Jody McLeod’s response: “What you love is not a hill of beans to me.”
We moved to Clayton approximately seven years ago for similar reasons as Ms. Connors’. We love this town for its country quality of life. We understand there is a long-range goal, and as time moves forward, Clayton will be built up – hopefully in a fashion that residents agree with.
The more specific point here is Mayor McLeod’s response. This was atrocious, dismissive and demeaning. We had a similar distasteful experience when our neighborhood, Hannah’s Creek, was fighting a backdoor change in a property lot. Long story short, the Town Council’s response was that we did not have written evidence to combat the developer’s wants.
I do not serve on the Town Council, and I certainly appreciate those who give their time and efforts to do so; however, my experience with them, in conjunction with this article regarding Brittany Woods, leaves me wondering whether residents really do have a say when developers push forward their initiatives.
We do not live in the area of Clayton that has jurisdiction to vote for the mayor or the Town Council, but if we did, the mayor’s response to this resident is all we would need to know that arrogance and exclusive dealings with area developers apparently supersede other residents’ concerns.
Bennett Strickland
Clayton
Much ado about a cul-de-sac
After leaving the meeting regarding the cul-de-sac in Warrick Pond, I was utterly amazed. I do not have a dog in this fight. I do not want to have a dog in this fight. Once again, all I saw was people blindly following people.
Clayton New-Star, please tell the public there is already a stub-out 200 feet away. That is what it is there for. It already exists; leave it alone. Period, argument is closed. Anything else is hearsay.
If the council is jury on these matters, why is it listening to opinions of staff when there is an attorney at the end of the bench? As for James Lipscomb, I do not work for James, nor do I want too, but his achievements for the Town of Clayton have been boundless. He is a hometown boy who has done well and deserves to be treated better than what I saw from our mayor, who was rude.
I have no political aspirations, so before the gavel is pointed at me, think. The actions I saw deserve to be at a council meeting in Smallville, Kansas, not the Town of Clayton.
Alsey Gilbert
Clayton
