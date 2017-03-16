JCC to showcase Career in a Year

Good news is always fun to share. And Johnston Community College has been experiencing a banner year for good news.
The North Carolina economy seems to be recovering, slowly but surely. So many other states are lagging behind. We are fortunate to be on the leading edge of recovery both in the state and in Johnston County.
I think JCC has had a major impact on posting positive numbers regarding economic growth. Industries have announced expansion efforts because of JCC. County commissioners have recognized the value of a thriving community college dedicated solely to Johnston County and supported additional renovation, maintenance and construction needs.
The college has done due diligence in determining what new programs are required to continue the growth trajectory. One of those efforts is the development and marketing of educational programs that help individuals obtain a credential and go to work within one year of enrollment. We are calling this opportunity “Career in a Year,” and we will be rolling it out officially by way of a JCC open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, on the main campus.
Not all careers require a two-year or four-year degree. JCC offers more than 70 certificates and diplomas in a variety of professions – health care, business, HVAC, biotechnology, information technology, education, public safety and cosmetology, among others – that allow students to be trained and get to work in a year or less.
These credentials can prepare students to immediately enter the workforce or pursue an associate’s degree. JCC also offers career counseling and job-placement resources at the Career Services Center located in the Wilson Building.
Faculty from our “Career in a Year” programs will bring these career opportunities to life during the open house in the Tart Building lobby. Admissions, financial aid and advising staff will share important information about processes, next steps and deadlines.
This initiative is another example of how JCC is One College. Recently recognized by the University of Florida as a Bellwether award finalist, JCC is proud to be implementing a model structural philosophy we fondly refer to as the One College Philosophy. The institution, as a whole, is dedicated to providing seamless opportunities for students to start their educational experience at any point in their lives. We are eliminating barriers to access and success by creating single points of entry, ease of application, immediate and strategic counseling, strong academic planning, programs like “Career in a Year” that support the job demands of our county and, yes, support of economic development by enhancing college-transfer options.
Whether you are interested in job training for yourself or opportunities for friends and family, I hope you will take advantage of our March 21 open house. Come learn more about JCC, “Career in a Year” and share in our good news of prosperity and growth.
David N. Johnson is president of Johnston Community College.
Comments