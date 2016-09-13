Sports Notes: Sept. 11

Free family event at Lake Raleigh
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is hosting or supporting multiple free family-friendly events on Sept. 24 to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day. One of those is at Lake Raleigh on the N.C. State Centennial Campus from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants can fish with the pros for catfish and largemouth bass. Elite Bassmaster Pro angler Marty Robinson, who is a three-time qualifier for the Bassmaster Classic, Elite Bassmaster Pro angler Shane Lineberger and local fishing pro Adam Petty will be onsite providing tips and techniques on catching fish. Other activities include tree stand safety, live reptiles and amphibians exhibit, archery, boat displays and more. No pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Cristy Bullock at 919-707-0176 or cristy.bullock@ncwildlife.org.
Jakes Day in Nashville
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is hosting or supporting multiple free family-friendly events on Sept. 24 to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day. One of those is at Rose Hill Farms in Nashville. The Tar River Chapter of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation is hosting its free 15th Annual Jakes Day. The event begins at 9 a.m. Activities include an air rifle range, Labrador retriever demonstrations, rock climbing wall, zip line, a rope bridge, reptile display, shark tooth dig and more.
Deer processing seminars
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, along with the N.C. Wildlife Federation, is hosting two free “Practical Deer Processing, From Field to Freezer” seminars at the Commission’s education centers in Raleigh and Fayetteville. The first seminar is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Centennial Campus Center for Wildlife Education, 1751 Varsity Drive, in Raleigh. The second seminar, scheduled for Oct. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be held at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road, Fayetteville. The seminars, which are offered as part of the Federation’s Farmers and Communities Manage Deer program, will feature video demonstrations and tips from the experts on how to process a deer from field to freezer. Topics include field dressing, taxidermy, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing. Pre-registration for the deer processing seminars is required and participants must register online. For more info: James at 919-707-0059 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org.
Tennis Lessons at Flowers
Flowers Plantation will offer tennis lessons in September on Tuesdays and Thursdays for youth (lessons at 6 p.m.) and adults (at 7 p.m.). The cost is $50 per person. Register online at theclubatflowersplantation.com.
2017 Bass Classic tournament schedules
Piedmont Bass Classics has announced its 2017 schedule of events. The organization conducts the Piedmont Bass Classics $10,000 Spring Team Bass Trail, the Cashion Fishing Rods Spring Team Bass Trail, the Piedmont Bass Classics 115 Team Bass ShootOut Invitational, the Tobacco Bass Invitational and the Cashion Fishing Rods Year-End Team Bass Fishing Trail. For information on the events, visit piedmontbassclassics.com or contact Phil McCarson at philsflags@msn.com or 919-471-1571.
Tennis lessons at Flowers Plantation
Sean Carr, the new tennis pro at Flowers Plantation, is now offering tennis lessons on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. The cost is $50. Register online at theclubatflowers.pantation.regfox.com/tennis-lessons.
Wildlife in N.C. Photo Contest
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is accepting entries to its 12th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition until Sept. 1. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of Wildlife Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18. Only photographs taken in North Carolina since Sept. 15, 2012 are eligible for the competition. The categories are birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, invertebrates, wild landscapes: The peaks, valleys, plains and beaches of North Carolina, wild plants and fungi: wild-growing plants only, including their ﬂowers, leaves, fruits and other parts (Absolutely no cultivated plants will be accepted.), outdoor recreation: show how people interact with North Carolina’s natural world through activ ities that are inextricably linked to nature, such as hunting, ﬁshing, hiking, rock climbing or canoeing, animal behavior: Anything wild animals do, from every day activities to interactions with other animals to unusual behavior, youth photographer, 13–17: any of the above subjects, shot by photographers under 18 and youth photographer, 12 and under: any of the above subjects, shot by children 12 and younger. Do not enter photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina, but captive native animals are allowed. No pets or domestic will be accepted, with the exception of animals participating with people in an outdoor activity. The grand prize winner will have his or her photo published on the cover of the January/February 2017 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina and will receive a check for $200. All winning photographs will be published in the magazine and exhibited at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. First place in all categories pays $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50. The Commission is accepting entries online only — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted by mail. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category. Each photo must be in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes each. For additional rules and information, or to enter a photograph, go to www.ncwildlife.org/contest.
Exercise Classes in Clayton
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates, cardio kick and more for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and fees, go to townofclaytonnc.org online.
Announcements are published on a space-available basis. They are due by noon on Wednesday for publication the following week. Email cbest@newsobserver.com or fax to 919-934-8803.
Comments