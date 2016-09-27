Parks and Recreation Notes: Sept. 28

Clayton
Contact: 919-553-1551; townofclayton.org
Exercise classes
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates and cardio kick, for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and fees, go to townofclaytonnc.org online.
Tae kwon do
This tae kwon do program for ages 7 and up focuses on self-confidence, discipline and physical fitness. The instructor, Joey Reeder, is an International Tae Kwon Do Federation black belt. Regulation uniforms are not mandatory. Testing to advance in belt rank carries an additional fee. Classes start on the first Tuesday of each month and run from 6 to 8 p.m. Fees are $25-40.
Clayton Community Center Memberships
Memberships for use of the Clayton Community Center are available for Clayton residents and nonresidents. Resident fees are $5 a year. Depending on ages and number of family members, rates are $50-160 yearly, $8-20 monthly or $6-10 monthly.
Volunteers needed
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for volunteers. Opportunities include park beautification, special events and work in the community garden. If you are interested or know a group that is looking for community service opportunities, call 919-553-1550 or come by the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road.
Garner
919-773-4442 or garnernc.gov
Open gym basketball for adults
Weekly open gym basketball for adults is from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Avery Street Recreation Center. The fee is $2-3 per night.
Shelter and athletic field rentals
The Garner Parks and Recreation Department offers various shelters and athletic fields for rental. Shelters can accommodate 15-150 people. For information on shelter rental, go to garnerNC.gov. For athletic field rental info, call Jack Baldwin at 919-890-7301.
Preschool youth sports
The Garner Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of preschool youth sports. Go to garnerNC.gov for dates, prices and more information on the current offerings.
Volunteer youth coaches
The Town of Garner is accepting applications for volunteer youth coaches. For more information, call Jack Baldwin at 919-662-5051 or go to garnernc.gov for an application.
