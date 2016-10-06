Sports Notes: Oct. 9

Par 3 Pairs Golf Tournament
Flowers Plantation will host a Par-3 Pairs Golf Tournament at The Neuse Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The event begins with a 5 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $20 and includes a cart. To register, visit theclubatflowersplantatio.regfox.com/flowers-plantation-twisted-scramble-par-3-golf-tournament.
Tennis lessons at Flowers
Sean Carr, the new tennis pro at Flowers Plantation, is offering tennis lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The classes cost $40-50 per participant, depending on age. Private lessons are $40 per hour and can be scheduled as needed. Register online at theclubatflowersplantatio.regfox.com/tennis-lessons or FlowersPlantation.com.
Exercise classes in Clayton
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates, cardio kick and more for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and fees, go to townofclaytonnc.org online.
2017 Bass Classic tournament schedules
Piedmont Bass Classics has announced its 2017 schedule of events. The organization conducts the Piedmont Bass Classics $10,000 Spring Team Bass Trail, the Cashion Fishing Rods Spring Team Bass Trail, the Piedmont Bass Classics 115 Team Bass ShootOut Invitational, the Tobacco Bass Invitational and the Cashion Fishing Rods Year-End Team Bass Fishing Trail. For information on the events, visit piedmontbassclassics.com or contact Phil McCarson at philsflags@msn.com or 919-471-1571.
