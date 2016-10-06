Garner golf, Clayton tennis wrap up conference championships

Garner wrapped up another Greater Neuse River 4A Conference girls golf championship — its seventh straight — with a victory at Pine Hollow Golf Club on Monday. The Trojans finished at 135 as a team in the nine-hole match.
The top three scores from each team count toward a school’s score. Trojans Kayla Ward and Tylor Whitley shared medalist honors with 41s, while Natalie Allen shot 53.
The Trojans are 390-2 against conference opponents during their run of consecutive championships.
Ward had the lowest scoring average on the season in conference matches, with a 37.28 average. Whitley was second with a 42 average.
West Johnston’s Grace Olmstead and Megan Britt were third and fourth in the season-long standings, followed by the Clayton duo of Sophia Woznichak and Madyson Scott.
West finished second in the team standings for the season, having won the only match that Garner didn’t this year. Clayton was third, followed by Rolesville.
Clayton clinches GNRC title: Clayton clinched its ninth consecutive girls tennis conference championship with a 9-0 victory over Knightdale on Monday and a 9-0 triumph over Southeast Raleigh on Wednesday.
Clayton’s triumph over Southeast was its 105th straight in conference dual play.
Carmelle Joyner, Sydney Rushing, Crystal Anderson, Hannah Riley, Jackie Rollins and Andrea Villasuso all won in straight sets singles action for the Comets.
In another GNRC Monday match, West Johnston — which leads the race for second place at 11-2 — fell to Garner, 5-4. After a 3-3 split in singles, the Trojans’ Cassidy Wilson and Adriana Orozco won at No. 1 doubles and Christine Wilkins and Jamie Povich prevailed at No. 2 to clinch the win for Garner.
West bounced back from that loss with a 7-2 decision over Knightdale.
Panthers down Pam Pack in soccer: North Johnston knocked off its main rival for the Eastern Plains 2A Conference boys soccer championship in a rematch of a 2015 NCHSAA third round playoff match Tuesday night, downing Washington, 2-1.
It was the Pam Pack’s first loss of the season. North Johnston moved to 9-4-2 overall and 3-0 in the league with the overtime victory.
Hugo Ramirez and Kevin Turcios scored goals for the Panthers, while Adolfo Rosales and Ian Walston picked up assists.
“This was a good win for our program,” said North Johnston coach Jody Edwards. “One of our team goals this year is to win our conference.”
Princeton sweeps Spring Creek: Princeton stayed unbeaten in Carolina 1A Conference volleyball play with a 25-18, 26-24, 25-17 decision over Spring Creek on Tuesday. Daisey Eklund led the Bulldogs with 18 kills, five blocks and three digs. Kortney Edwards had 13 kills and seven aces for Princeton, which moved to 10-0 in the league and 13-3 overall.
West moves to 10-1 in conference: West Johnston moved to 10-1 in the Greater Neuse River 4A Conference with a four-set win over Harnett Central on Tuesday (25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 25-13). Abby Babour had 18 kills for the Wildcats in the win; Kelsey Ellis added 10.
Rams sweep Trojans: Cleveland stayed even with Corinth Holders in the race for second place in the Two Rivers 3A Conference volleyball race with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-23 win over South Johnston on Tuesday. Taylor Thomas had nine kills for the Rams in the victory.
North moves to 6-1 in EPC: North Johnston’s girls tennis team moved to 6-1 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference girls tennis race with a 9-0 triumph over Southwest Edgecombe on Tuesday.
Skylar Thomas, Abigail Morris, Emily Benedict, Lanie Headley, Savannah Beasley and Allison Bunn all won in singles for the Panthers, who are 9-6 overall.
Knightdale back on top in GNRC soccer: Knightdale moved back to the top of the Greater Neuse River 4A Conference boys soccer standings with shutout wins over West Johnston (2-0), Rolesville (6-0) and Harnett Central (9-0) this past week.
The Knights are 7-1-0 in the league, a half-game ahead of Garner (7-2-0). Garner fell to East Wake on Wednesday afternoon.
West Johnston sits third in the league at 5-3-0, a game ahead of Clayton.
Cleveland stands 4-0 in Two Rivers 3A soccer: Cleveland moved to 4-0 in the Two Rivers 3A Conference boys soccer race, a half-game ahead of Corinth Holders with a 2-1 win over Smithfield-Selma on Monday and a 6-2 triumph over Western Harnett on Wednesday.
The Rams face Corinth Holders on Monday. Smithfield-Selma is tied for third in the league with South Johnston at 2-2 after a 1-0 win over Triton on Wednesday.
The Spartans visit South Johnston on Monday, then take on Corinth Holders this coming Wednesday.
