Keni Harrison one of 10 nominees for World Athlete of the Year

Clayton native Keni Harrison is one of 10 finalists for the International Association of Athletics Federations’ female World Athlete of the Year. Harrison broke the world record in the 100-meter hurdles after missing out on qualifying for the Olympic team this past summer.
Fans can help Harrison’s cause by marking a post featuring Harrison on the IAAF’s Twitter or Facebook feeds between now and Nov. 1.
SSS student-athletes return to elementary school: Several Smithfield-Selma High School fall athletes had the opportunity to spend their day back in elementary classrooms.
The Spartans volunteered at Selma Elementary throughout the day last week and had lunch with students. The elementary students were surprised and excited to have high school students visiting and spending time with them.
“This was a wonderful opportunity for younger students to see what they are working toward as they are building their educational foundation,” said Selma Elementary Assistant Principal Anthony Whitaker. “Not only was it an educational example for our students, but the high school students showed our students the importance of taking the time of help others.”
The volunteer event was coordinated by Whitaker and Smithfield-Selma Athletic Director Marvin Burke.
Pitch counts in Legion baseball: American Legion Baseball has announced new pitch count rules for Senior and Junior Legion play starting with the 2017 season.
The new rule puts a daily limit on pitchers of 120 pitches in the senior program and 105 pitches in the junior program. A pitcher may finish pitching to a batter should the limit be reached in the middle of a plate appearance.
In addition, based on the number of pitches thrown, there is a rest requirement of one day (1-45 pitches thrown), two days (46-60 pitches), three days (61-75 pitches) or four days (76+ pitches).
Pitchers may not make more than two appearances in any three-day span.
National Legion baseball officials say the move came because MLB and USA Baseball studies have program that overuse causes arm injuries and pitch counts are the best way to track pitcher usage.
Blackmon to Barton Hall: Former South Johnston High baseball standout Dennis Blackmon was one of six inducted into the Barton College Athletic Hall of Fame recently. Blackmon finished his career as the Bulldogs’ second-leading all-time home run hitter (44) and was also second in RBI (211). He hit .426 with 24 HR and 75 RBI as a junior, earning All-American honors.
Blackmon was a 2005 South Johnston High graduate and cut short his honeymoon to get back in time for the Hall of Fame ceremony.
Phillips Ks Tebow: Clayton High graduate Evan Phillips struck out the Arizona Fall League’s most famous participant this week: former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. Phillips, an Atlanta Braves farmhand who played with the Carolina Mudcats last season, worked a 1-2-3 inning for the Salt River Rafters against the Scottsdale Scorpions on Thursday, finishing the inning with getting Tebow swinging at a 3-2 pitch.
Phillips is 0-1 with a 4.05 earned-run average in five appearances and six-plus innings of work this fall.
