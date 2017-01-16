Sports Notes

Clayton High lineman named to national team
Clayton High School offensive lineman Noah Ferguson has been named to the U.S. Under-18 National Team and will compete against Canada in the first North American Championship at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
Ferguson is one of 48 high school athletes chosen to represent Team USA in the international competition.
The 2017 North American Championship is a collaboration of the sport’s national governing bodies in each country – USA Football and Football Canada. Players will arrive in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 23 and will kick games off on Jan. 28.
JUSA presents awards
The Johnston United Soccer Association has named its 2016 Johnston County High School Mr. Soccer and its 2016 Boys High School All County Team.
The Mr. Soccer Award went to Dillon Parker of Corinth Holders High School.
Members of the All County Team are listed below by position:
Defenders – Tyler Duncan, Clayton High; Bailey King, Cleveland High; and Ricardo Padilla-Sanchez and Ian Walston, both of North Johnston High.
Forwards – Hunter Lee, Cleveland; and Austin Stephens, Luis Molina and Levi Martin, all of West Johnston High.
Midfielders – Caleb Rodgers, Clayton; Joseph Martinez, Cleveland; and Dillon Parker and Jacob Meierer, Corinth Holders.
Goalkeeper – Jacob Maloney, West Johnston.
Honorable mention went to Reis Yu, Cleveland; Caleb Metz, DASH; Adolfo Rosales, North Johnston; Brayden Kauppi, South Johnston; and Gavin Brundidge and Carlos Molina, West Johnston.
Players from Johnston earn football honors
Six members of the Randolph-Macon College football team earned All-South Region honors this season. Among them were sophomore running back Tre Frederick, who played at West Johnston High School, and lineman Greg Castle, who played at North Johnston High.
Frederick was named to the All-South Region second team, whole Castle was named to the third team.
Also, Frederick was named Offensive Player of the Year in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and was a member of the All-ODAC First Team. Frederick was first in the ODAC and ninth in the nation with 1,387 rushing yards and 138.7 rushing yards per game. His 1,387 yards on the ground were the fourth-highest total in Randolph-Macon history.
Frederick led the league with 11 rushing touchdowns and was tied for the conference lead with 13 total TDs. Frederick was first in the ODAC and sixth in the nation in all-purpose yards with 176.9 yards per game. He was named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.
Castle was All-ODAC First Team. He helped open the holes for teammate Frederick. Randolph-Macon was second in the league in rushing with 215.6 yards per game. The Yellow Jackets were third in sacks against with 1.73 per contest.
