Sports Notes: April 23

Tarheel Seniors
Here are the results of the April 10 Tarheel Seniors tournament at Bentwinds Golf and Country Club in Fuquay-Varina:
Champion flight: Gross Division – first, Bill Brooks, 74; second, Rick LaFata, 77; third, Steve Wirth 78. Net Division – first, Rick Crompton, 67; second, Scott Fink, 67; third, Sam Sparks, 73.
First flight: Gross Division – first, Jim Junk, 78; second, Greg Ferguson, 83; third, Dennis Toothman, 83. Net Division – first, Joe Biddell, 67; second, Jerry Corbett, 70; third, Tony Parente, 70.
Second flight: Gross Division – first, Jim Peedin, 84; second, Andre Tiller, 86; third, Tom Deane, 86. Net Division – first, James Howard, 67; second, Lou Tordonato, 69; third, Wayne Wilbourne, 69.
Third flight: Gross Division – first, Warren Perry, 89; second, Arliss Newman, 91; third, Gary Ramson, 92. Net Division – first, Ray Claytor, 65; second, George Packenham, 70; third, Pete Stevens, 71.
Golf tournament
A golf tournament to benefit the Garner Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at River Ridge Golf Community, 3224 Auburn-Knightdale Garner near Garner. Registration and lunch are at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $100 per player. A “Golf Fun Pack” is another $25 and includes a mulligan, one throw and one foot of string. For more information, call the Garner Chamber at 919-772-6440 or email awood@garnerchamber.com.
Triathlon is June 17
The eighth annual 3 Little Pigs Triathlon is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, in and around Smithfield. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Park and the Rotary Club of Central Johnston County. Register online at https://fsseries.com/ra/r/3-little-pigs-triathlon/.
