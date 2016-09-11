Duke Homestead festival offers a taste of tobacco history

Before machines helped pick, harvest and haul tobacco, there was Polly.
Or a hard-working beast like her. On Saturday, the sorrel mule showed visitors to Duke Homestead State Historic Site how tobacco was farmed until mechanization changed things in the 1950s.
And not just Polly, but a small army of field hands: the driver who told the the mule when to pull the sled and when to halt, the primer who plucked the mature leaves from the bottom of the plants, the loopers who bundled picked leaves by their stems and strung them on poles to cure in smoke-filled sheds.
For most of history, it took an estimated 450 hours of human labor per acre to prepare tobacco for market, according to a lesson guide from N.C. State University.
The harvest ran from late July or early August through September, the hottest part of the year. School started later than today to make sure children could lend a hand.
And Gary Baggett loved it.
The 45-year-old from Spivey’s Corner in Sampson County drove 75 miles to Durham for the Duke Homestead’s Harvest and Hornworm Festival to walk the tobacco rows, picking leaves and succoring small shoots to help the plants thrive.
“I love farming. I love old things; that why’s I dress up like I do,” said Baggett in overalls, rolled-up sleeves and a brimmed hat.
“I like the older, more simple times – black, white, everybody working together,” he continued. “I started driving a tractor when I was about 6 years old. You could walk faster than the tractor was moving, but you could steer it.”
Up a small hill from the tobacco field on Saturday, Harriett Carter stood in front of two wooden tables loaded with limp, yellowed leaves ready for curing.
But first, Carter explained, a worker would have to collect small groups of leaves by their stems. Working quickly without turning around, she would then hand the leaves behind her back to the looper, who would just as quickly string them on a pole, hanging them right to left until it was time for the next pole.
“A long, long time ago, like over 50 years ago, I used to do this when I was like 10 or 11 years old,” Carter told a group of children waiting their turn to try.
She asked them how much they thought she got paid.
“Eight dollars an hour,” one child guessed.
“Let’s try 60 cents an hour,” Carter replied. “I got paid a penny a minute.”
And the work day started at 7 a.m., soon after sun rise when “maybe there was dew on the tobacco.”
By mid-day Saturday, the temperature was rising into the 90s. Polly’s job was done, but the work continued.
“It’s hot, but it’s still fun,” said Grace Dockery, who turns 12 on Wednesday and had spent the morning harvesting and looping.
“This is like a before-birthday present,” she said. “It’s really cool.”
About Duke Homestead
Duke Homestead State Historic Site and Tobacco Museum encompasses the historic home, farm, and factory buildings of Washington Duke and his family as they lived on the property from 1852 until 1874. The site, at 2828 Duke Homestead Road, just off Guess Road, interprets the early farming life of the Duke family and the beginnings of their tobacco manufacturing business on the property after the Civil War. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 to 5 p.m.
