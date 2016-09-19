Durham-Orange light rail plan may add stop at NCCU

Regional transportation officials are exploring extending the proposed Durham-Orange Light Rail Project three-fifths of a mile to add an 18th stop near N.C. Central University’s campus.
The addition and other revisions are being considered in response to community feedback collected last year, said Mike Charbonneau, a spokesman for GoTriangle, a Wake, Orange and Durham county bus service and transit planning agency. He said he had no information on the other possible revisions.
Preliminary studies suggest the NCCU station near East Lawson Street and South Alston Avenue could be the most heavily used station in Durham and the second-most-popular station on the overall 17-mile route after one near UNC Hospitals, Charbonneau said.
“There is much work that lies ahead and this is one of many steps in what is a long process, but this is indeed great news for NCCU,” university spokeswoman said Ayana D. Hernandez said Monday.
For now, the estimated $1.5 billion planned light rail line runs from UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to Alston Avenue in Durham.
Under the proposed change, the Alston Avenue station would remain in the same location but would pivot to the southeast near the intersection of East Pettigrew and Colfax streets.
The route would go over the N.C. 147 and Alston Avenue interchange and land in the median of Alston Avenue north of Linwood Avenue. It would extend to East Lawson Street.
In the coming months, GoTriangle will explore costs, complete an environmental impact assessment on the extension and get feedback from NCCU officials and residents near the proposed extension, Charbonneau said.
Planning efforts that go back as far as 2008 had assumed NCCU would connect with the line with a building program that would extend to planned stations, said Brad Schulz, a spokesman for GoTriangle.
When planning for the line rebooted between 2009 and 2012, the focus centered on connecting the three-county region, Schulz said.
Durham Mayor Bill Bell, who serves as GoTriangle’s chair, said initially planners were trying to stay within a certain corridor and weren’t sure the pathway to NCCU was feasible. But additional conversations with railroad and state highway officials suggest it may work, he said.
“I think it is a worthwhile effort,” to explore, Bell said
GoTriangle officials are seeking an endorsement from the Durham City Council, which will hear a presentation Thursday.
About 25 percent of the $1.5 billion plan was initially planned to be funded by the state. Local funding, from a half-cent sales tax that Orange and Durham voters approved for transit, vehicle registration fees, fares and a rental car tax would provide an additional 25 percent. The remaining 50 percent is expected from the federal government.
The state budget adopted over the summer limited state funding for light-rail projects to no more than 10 percent of total funding.
Planners haven’t given up on state funding, Bell said, but are exploring alternatives.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments