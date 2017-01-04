Durham man fatally shot by police died from gunshots to head, thigh

The man fatally shot by Durham police Nov. 22 at McDougald Terrace public housing community died of gunshot wounds to his head and thigh, an autopsy shows.

Frank Clark, 34, also had cocaine and opiates in his body at the time of the shooting, a toxicology report shows.

The shooting is under investigation by police and the State Bureau of Investigation, which will release its report to the Durham County district attorney.

According to the autopsy report released Wednesday, Clark was shot on the left side of his scalp, above his ear toward the top of his head. He also was shot in the right thigh. The autopsy could not determine which wound occurred first.

The bullet to the head partially broke apart, but the majority perforated the skull and brain, then lodged in his neck, according to the report.

The bullet traveled toward the right and down.

The bullet to the thigh entered below the right buttock, fractured his femur and completely transected the right femoral artery and vein.

The bullet traveled toward the front, towrd the left and slightly down, according to the report.

The shooting

According to police, officers M.D. Southerland, C.S. Barkley and C.Q. Goss were patrolling near Wabash and Dayton streets at McDougald Terrace around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22, when Southerland saw a man near Building 60 and got out of his patrol car to speak with him.

Barkley then pulled up and he and Southerland started talking to the man, later identified as Clark. During the conversation, Clark reached for his waistband and a struggle ensued, according to a report from the Police Department after the shooting.

“During the struggle, the officers heard a shot, “ the report continued. “Officer Southerland fell to the ground, and Master Officer Barkley fired his duty weapon in response.”

Police had previously said a handgun found near Clark’s body did not belong to police. The report identifies the gun as a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm reported stolen in January in Durham.

The report did not indicate the handgun had been fired.

Witnesses

The autopsy confirms at least part of what two witnesses said they saw.

Reketa Bagley, Clark’s girlfriend, and Lavette Jackson, who lives next door to Bagley, said police shot Clark in the head and back. Although the bullet entered the thigh at an angle from from behind, the autopsy found no injuries to the back.

Jackson said she was at her second-floor window when the shooting took place in her front yard.

Clark’s hands were in the air while Barkley was patting him down, she said. Clark tried to run, all three officers grabbed him and a gun went off, she said.

Jackson said all three officers fired their weapons and that Clark never pulled the handgun from his waistband. When the gunfire stopped, she said Barkley, with his gun still drawn, approached Clark who had fallen beside a tree.

“He laid there for 30 minutes and there was no gun beside him,” she said. “I think they pulled the gun out of his waist after they covered him up."

Officers tried to revive Clark, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the autopsy, Clark had a pair of brass knuckles in a vest pocket and a green leafy substance in a plastic bag in his left pants pocket.

In additon to cocaine, chemical tests found methadone, oxycodone and nicotine in his system.