Renovations to shutter downtown Durham library for two years

0:58 Heavy police response to break-in in Cameron Village Pause

2:25 Cameron Village shop owner explains recent break-ins

2:05 Craig Stephen Hicks death penalty hearing

2:28 Man charged in murders of 3 students in Chapel Hill makes court appearance

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

1:54 UNC's Berry on the Wake Forest comeback

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab