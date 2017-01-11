Durham Performing Arts Center among top 5 U.S. venues

The Durham Performing Arts Center has again been ranked in the top five for attendance in venues its size by three industry publications.
DPAC announced the rankings from Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today for its 2016 year that included 108 sold-out performances among its 235 events with 490,883 visitors.
“Our top priority has always been to be our guests’ favorite place for live entertainment – and that shows in DPAC’s rising attendance and its ranking as one of the top U.S. venues every year,” said Bob Klaus, DPAC general manager, in its release about the rankings.
DPAC was fifth in Pollstar, fourth in Billboard and third in Venues Today for attendance and sales.
Highest attended shows at DPAC in 2016 were “Disney’s The Lion King” and “Book of Mormon,” which both had long runs in Durham and had been here previously, followed by “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” “Fun Home” and “42nd Street.”
The top five concerts at DPAC in 2016 were Aretha Franklin, Duran Duran, Joe Bonamassa, Bob Dylan and Il Divo, respectively. For comedy, Jeff Foxworthy and The Cable Guy were top ranked, and Ira David Wood III’s “A Christmas Carol” was the top special event at DPAC in 2016.
DPAC opened in downtown Durham in late 2008.
The city owns the theater, which is managed by Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management.
In the 2015-16 season ending June 30, 2016, Durham Performing Arts LLC generated a net income of more than $6.3 million, of which more than $1.8 million was distributed to the city's DPAC Fund to be used for debt service, maintenance, building improvements, and other needs.
DPAC generated a net income of more than $5.3 million in 2014-15, of which more than $1.6 million went to the city.
