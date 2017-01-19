Durham Public Schools student art show to open Sunday at NCCU

An opening reception for “Durham’s Finest,” an exhibition of outstanding student artwork from Durham Public Schools, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the N.C. Central University Art Museum.
In this select show, now through Jan. 29, four two-dimensional pieces of art represent each school, plus three- dimensional art is also featured. The school system’s only district-wide art exhibit shows the progression and artistic development of the students from kindergarten through high school. By hosting the exhibit, NCCU Art Museum gives the students the rare opportunity to see their artwork in a real museum setting.
Recognition ceremonies for grades 6-12 will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday and for grades K-5 from 3 to 4 p.m. for the student artists and their family, the art teachers, school officials, and board members from both DPS and NCCU. Welcoming remarks and the announcement of the three “Purchase Awards” will be made at 2:25 p.m. for secondary students and 3:25 p.m. for elementary students by museum director Kenneth Rodgers and Mary Casey, director of K-12 Arts Education for DPS. A string quartet from Githens Middle School will perform under the direction of Carrie Henderson. The reception is free and open to the public.
“Durham’s Finest” can be viewed during the museum’s regular operating schedule: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm and Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. The museum is closed on Saturdays, Mondays and university holidays. To arrange a group visit call 919-530-5079 or email krodgers@nccu.edu.
Comments